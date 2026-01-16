Eagles Offense Explodes for Six Second Period Goals as Women’s Hockey Snaps Six Game Losing Streak

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – In the midst of a winless stretch that dates back to late November and a scoring downtick that has seen the Eagles average just a goal a game over the last five contests, the last thing Boston College could afford was to concede an early goal to Providence.

The Eagles’ worst nightmare came just 35 seconds into the contest as Sarah Davies collected the puck after Cristina Cavaliere’s shot from the blue line hit an Eagle’s skate. After finding the deflection, Davies slotted the puck home past Grace Campbell, who never had a clean read on it or time to adjust after the deflection, to give the Friars an early advantage 1-0.

Just over two minutes later, Boston College would find an equalizer 1-1, leaning on its top line and two most productive scorers. In a bit of a role reversal from what Boston College’s top unit has shown lately, Ava Thomas collected the puck on the right side of the offensive zone before firing a pass across to a waiting Sammy Taber who drilled the one-timer into the back of the net.

Boston College jumped out in front 2-1 early in period number two off a scramble out in front of the Providence net. Freshman Madelyn Murphy got a shot towards the net that pin-balled off bodies and skates before settling on the stick of Tricia Piku, who wasted no time putting it by Hope Walinski.

The Eagles doubled their lead 3-1 under two minutes later as Madelyn Murphy drove towards the net, drawing Walinski and collapsing the Providence defensive structure, before sliding the puck across to Maxim Tremblay, picking up her second assist of the period as the freshman put the puck into a wide-open net.

A perfectly positioned Jessie Pellerin would pull the Friars within one 3-2, collecting a pass from Peyton Blaney at the top of the crease and burying it by Campbell. The score marked Pellerin’s second consecutive game with a goal.

Boston College re-established the two-goal lead as Sammy Taber collected a loose puck behind the Friar net and sent a back hander out in front for Emma Conner. The graduate student snapped the shot directly under the cross bar to put Boston College on top 4-2.

In the middle of the second period, the Eagles capitalized on their first powerplay of the game to make it 5-2. Ava Thomas crashed in on the right side, firing a shot towards Walinski who managed to deny one of Hockey East’s top goal scorers. The rebound rolled by Maxim Tremblay who had the first opportunity to find the Eagles’ fifth, but after the freshman was unable to connect, Lauren Glaser was not going to let the chance go by, firing the shot by the Friar netminder. Providence made the switch in net, pulling their senior netminder in favor of freshman Mallory Hartl.

The change in net did nothing to slow the Eagles, as shortly after the expiration of a powerplay opportunity as Sammy Taber repaid the Eagles leading scorer for her first period assist. Taber lofted a pass towards the left side of the crease and the freshman read the hop perfectly to begin to put the game out of reach 6-2.

The Taber and Thomas duo were not done with the second period yet, as once again Sammy Taber connected with the Eagles leading, this time on the opposite side of the crease. Thomas collected the pass from her line-mate ins stride, putting in her second and Boston College’s sixth of the period and extending the Eagles' lead 7-2.

Within a minute of the start of the third, the Eagles put home their eighth and final goal of the afternoon. Emma Conner found a crashing Madelyn Murphy on the doorstep and the first year wasted no time putting in her first goal of the night after recording three assists in the middle period.

The goal cemented Boston College's 8-2 win over Providence.

Boston College opted to rest Grace Campbell, who has started every game this season and played nearly every minute. With eight minutes remaining, junior Bella Pomarico entered the game for the first time in her collegiate career. Pomarico turned away all seven shots she faced.

Standout freshman Ava Thomas recorded six points on a pair of goals and four assists, bringing her season totals to 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points on the season. After the performance, Thomas took over the lead for most points by a Hockey East player this season.

Boston College improves to 10-12-1 overall and 8-5-1 in Hockey East play, vaulting Holy Cross for the third spot in the conference. The Eagles return to the ice Tuesday afternoon for a Beanpot consolation game against Northeastern at TD Garden before a home-and-home with New Hampshire next Friday and Saturday.

