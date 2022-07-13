Skip to main content

Calgary Flames Forward Johnny Gaudreau Enters Free Agency

Flames star could be demanding big money in the open market

Former Boston College Hobey Baker winner Johnny Gaudreau is hitting free agency for the first time during his NHL career.  The Calgary Flames right winger reportedly "agonized" but declined a massive contract to move closer to home. Gaudreau, originally from New Jersey and with connections to Pennsylvania will be a hot commodity as NHL free agency opens on Wednesday. 

“This wasn’t one that was a dollars decision,” said Flames GM Brad Treliving. “I firmly believe there’s nothing more we could’ve done. We respect it. It’s not the decision we wanted to hear, but we respect it.”

Gaudreau, a fourth-round pick by the club in 2011 out of Boston College, put up a career-high 40 goals, 75 assists and 115 points in 2021-22. The six time all star now has 210 goals and 610 total points in his career, one that many have said has become more well rounded as of late. Calgary finished 6th in the conference this season, and made it to the second round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs with Gaudreau scoring the game winner in Games 4 & 7 against Dallas, the second coming in overtime. However, the squad ended up losing to Edmonton in five games in the Battle of Alberta. 

There should be a long list of suitors for Gaudreau, who could demand star level money in his deal. The Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers have all been rumored to have interest. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

During his time at Boston College, Gaudreau was instrumental in the Eagles last National Championship in 2012. Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey", with a 31-game point streak, tying the Hockey East record, and averaged 2 points per game including what turned into the clinching goal against Ferris State in the championship game. 

In This Article (2)

Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames
Johnny Gaudreau
Johnny Gaudreau

JohnnyGaudreau
Hockey

Calgary Flames Forward Johnny Gaudreau Enters Free Agency

By A.J. Black49 seconds agoComment
GavinWimsatt
Football

2022 Football Preview: Early Look at Boston College vs. Rutgers

By A.J. BlackJul 12, 2022Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball to Play Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By A.J. BlackJul 11, 2022Comment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Athlon Sports Reveals Bowl Projection For Boston College

By A.J. BlackJul 10, 2022Comment
JeffHafley
Football

Jeff Hafley Ranked Middle of the Pack for ACC Coaches

By A.J. BlackJul 9, 2022Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Releases Home and Away Conference Opponents

By A.J. BlackJul 8, 2022Comment
CharlotteNorth
Lacrosse

Charlotte North Named ACC Female Athlete of the Year

By A.J. BlackJul 8, 2022Comment
USATSI_13942626_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Boston College Commit Cutter Gauthier Drafted 5th by Philadelphia Flyers

By A.J. BlackJul 7, 2022Comment
KyBowman
Basketball

Guard Ky Bowman Added to San Antonio Spurs Summer Roster

By A.J. BlackJul 7, 2022Comment