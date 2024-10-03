Eight Boston College Eagles Named to The Hockey News Top 100 NCAA Players to Watch in 2024-25
The Boston College men’s hockey team is set to have another dominant season after an impressive 34-6-1 campaign during the 2023-24 season.
The season included a Hockey East championship, winning the 2024 Providence Regional, and making an appearance in the Frozen Four, however falling short in the national championship to Denver 2-0.
So far in the offseason, the Eagles are ranked No. 2 in the USCHO Preseason Poll and No. 1 in College Hockey News’ Preseason Top 10 as well as were selected to finish atop the Hockey East in both the Media Poll and Coaches Poll.
Multiple players have also received preseason accolades as four Eagles were named to the 2024-25 Hockey East Media Poll All-HE Team, forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, defenseman Eamon Powell, and goalie Jacob Fowler.
On Thursday, the accolades continued to pile up. The Hockey News released its Top 100 NCAA Players to Watch in 2024-25 List for the upcoming season.
The list featured eight Boston College players with three making the top five. Forward James Hagens topped off the rankings at No. 1, followed by forwards Ryan Leonard at No. 2 and Gabe Perreault at No. 3. The rest of the Eagles to make the list include forward Dean Letourneau at No. 14, goalie Jacob Fowler at No. 22, forward Teddy Stiga at No. 53, defenseman Will Skahan at No. 71, and defenseman Drew Fortescue caps it off at No. 81.
The Eagles kick off their season on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.