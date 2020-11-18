SI.com
Former BC Player Brett Peterson Named Assistant GM of Florida Panthers

A.J. Black

Former Boston College men's hockey player Brett Peterson was named Assistant GM of the Florida Panthers according to the team. It is believed that Petersen will be the first African-American to become an assistant general manager in the NHL. 

"His substantive hockey experience as a player, significant developmental and evaluation skills, and business acumen as a negotiator combine to form an elite skill set that is very difficult to find in our sport," said Florida GM Bill Zito in a press release. "There are many who can excel in one of those disciplines, but few who excel in all three."

Petersen played for the Eagles form 2001-2004, and was part of the '01 national championship winning squad. During his time with the Eagles, the defenseman put up 28 points. After his time in Chestnut Hill, Peterson had a five year professional career in the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL and the International Hockey League (IHL).

After his professional career wrapped up, Peterson took a job as an advisor for the NextGen AAA foundation. This non profit group "seeks to promote character development and personal growth both “on and off the ice,” and to increase athletic participation for an underserved and diverse universe of players, while most importantly, highlighting the importance of academic excellence to these young athletes so that they will be well equipped to live more productive lives."

