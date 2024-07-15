Former Boston College Hockey Forward Nikita Nesterenko Signs Two-Way Contract With Ducks
Former Boston College hockey forward Nikita Nesterenko has signed a two-way contract with the Anaheim Ducks which goes through the 2024-25 NHL season.
The Brooklyn, N.Y., native spent three seasons with the Eagles (2020-23) where he appeared in 56 games and recorded 20 goals and 30 assists for 50 points, took 145 shots for a .138 percentage, 16 penalties for 32 penalty minutes, and two game-winning goals. He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and won Rookie of the Year.
Nesterenko was drafted as the No. 172 overall pick (sixth round) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild, however Anaheim traded for the prospect while he was still with the Eagles.
In his two seasons in the league, the 22-year-old has spent time with the Ducks and the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League, an affiliate for Anaheim.
Nesterenko has played in 12 games for the Ducks and tallied two goals for two points and averages a 12:51 time on the ice per game. During the 2023-24 season for the Gulls, he appeared in 70 games and tallied 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points and 38 penalty minutes.
According to NHL writer for The Athletic Eric Stephens, the deal is worth $874,125 for the NHL and $70,000 for the AHL.
Nesterenko is one of two Anaheim players that the team signed to two-way contracts on Monday, joining former Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who signed a two-year contract through the 2025-26 season.