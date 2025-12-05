Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Golden Knights-Devils, Mammoth-Canucks, Capitals-Ducks)
We have five NHL games on the docket for Friday night, including a few interesting cross-conference matchups.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a trio of road teams to spoil the night for the home crowd.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Dec. 5.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Vegas Golden Knights (-125) at New Jersey Devils
- Utah Mammoth (-130) at Vancouver Canucks
- Washington Capitals (-142) at Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights (-125) at New Jersey Devils
The Devils have been a very streaky team as of late. They had a three-game winning streak sandwiched between two losing streaks of the same length, and they weren’t particularly impressive in those three victories. New Jersey was outshot in two of them, and the third went into overtime.
Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are starting to find it a bit with two straight wins. Granted, they were over the Sharks and Blackhawks, but you can only play the teams you’re scheduled against.
The Devils are struggling to tread water without Jack Hughes, and the Golden Knights are getting healthier and back to what we expect them to be. I’ll back them as road favorites on Friday night.
Utah Mammoth (-130) at Vancouver Canucks
The Mammoth ended their four-game losing streak with a bang on Wednesday night, putting up a seven spot in a shutout win in Anaheim. They now head to Vancouver, where the Canucks are just 3-7-1 at home this season, and have lost six of their last seven games overall.
Vancouver is entering selling mode, while Utah is turning the corner into a potential playoff team.
The Canucks are 4-8-3 since the start of November, and home ice doesn’t really do much for them. The Mammoth are the better team and I’ll take this -130 price tonight.
Washington Capitals (-142) at Anaheim Ducks
The Capitals have found their mojo. After a 2-6-2 stretch from October 25 to November 15, Washington is now 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a goal differential of 47-23. The Caps have allowed one goal in three straight games and two or fewer in five games during their six-game winning streak.
On the flip side, the Ducks are coming off a 7-0 home loss to Utah and have been very up and down recently. It certainly doesn’t help that both Lukas Dostal and Petr Mrazek are out, leaving journeyman Ville Husso as their starting goalie.
The Capitals are rolling right now and I don’t see Anaheim slowing them down on Friday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.