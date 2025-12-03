Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Jets-Canadiens, Sabres-Flyers, Mammoth-Ducks)
The NHL slows back down on Wednesday night with just five games on the docket.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a pair of road teams and another high-scoring game in Montreal.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 3.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (+105)
- Philadelphia Flyers (-120) vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Anaheim Ducks (-112) vs. Utah Mammoth
Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (+105)
The over hit for us last night in Montreal as the Senators skated to a 5-2 win, and we’re going right back to it as the Habs host the Jets on Wednesday night.
The Canadiens continued their high-scoring trend against Ottawa and are now 18-5-2 to the over this season. That should keep going tonight with Jakub Dobes likely between the pipes after allowing seven goals on 36 shots last time out.
Winnipeg has typically played lower-scoring games, but that hasn’t been the case with Connor Hellebuyck on the shelf. The Jets are 14-11 to the over this season, including 7-3 in their last 10 games.
Philadelphia Flyers (-120) vs. Buffalo Sabres
The Flyers returned home on Monday night with a loss to the Penguins, but it was a really tough schedule spot for them. The first home game after a long road trip is already tough, but even more so when it’s the third game in four nights.
They still have a 8-4-2 record at home this season while the Sabres are a lowly 2-6-2 on the road.
I’ll take Philadelphia to bounce back tonight against Buffalo.
Anaheim Ducks (-112) vs. Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth have had a rough start to their road trip with losses in Dallas, St. Louis, and San Jose after losing 4-3 at home to Montreal last week. That’s four straight losses, and they’ve won just two of their last 10 games. In fact, they’re just 4-10-3 after a torrid start to the season.
The Ducks also had a hot start to the season and have been more able to maintain that. They’re 16-9-1 overall, including 9-3-0 at home. They also already beat Utah 3-2 in overtime last month.
Utah is struggling right now and going to Anaheim won’t help. The Ducks should be bigger home favorites tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.