Frames From Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Win Against Maine: Photo Gallery
The Boston College men's hockey team won its fifth straight game of the season on Friday night against the Maine Black Bears. Here's how the 7-3 rout looked in photos:
1. Dean Letourneau Opens the Scoring
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau chirps a group of Maine players after opening the scoring in the first period. The power play goal marked the sophomore's fifth tally of the season in just 12 games played.
2. Brady Berard Lands a Hit
Boston College forward Brady Berard stares down a Maine player after delivering a hit.
3. James Hagens and Will Moore Celebrate
Boston College forwards James Hagens and Will Moore celebrate with a group of fans after a goal. Both Eagles were selected by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, going in the first and second rounds, respectively.
4. Louka Cloutier Makes a Save
Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a save. The freshman recorded 35 saves (0.921 SV%) in his fifth straight win.
5. Landan Resendes Buries a Breakaway Goal
Boston College forward Landan Resendes scores the Eagles' lone goal of the second period on a breakaway. The goal marked the freshman's second career tally through 12 games.
6. Landan Resendes Celebrates
Boston College defensemen Michael Hagens and Drew Fortescue celebrate with forward Landan Resendes after a goal.
7. Landan Resendes Hypes Up the Crowd
Boston College forwards Landan Resendes and Will Moore celebrate with Eagles fans.
8. Hug Your Homies
Boston College forwards James Hagens and Jake Sondreal hug after a goal. Hagens notched his second goal of the night, converting a quick pass from Sondreal in a two-on-one situation. Notably, Sondreal was the Eagles' best performer on the dot, winning five of his ten faceoffs.
9. Ryan Conmy Rips a Shot
Boston College forward Ryan Conmy shoots the puck past a Maine player.
10. Score Hard, Celebrate Harder
Boston College forward Ryan Conmy celebrates towards defenseman Drew Fortescue after scoring on a one-timer. The junior scored twice in the contest, capping his night with an empty-netter to seal the Eagles’ victory.
11. Teddy Stiga Scores
Boston College forward Teddy Stiga beats Maine goaltender Albin Boija to score a goal. The Eagles' sixth goal of the night came just two minutes after Ryan Conmy's strike.
12. Never Forget to Thank Your Goalie
Boston College huddle around Louka Cloutier at the end of the game. Cloutier played a crucial role in the victory; despite cruising to a 7-3 win, the Eagles were outshot 38-28 over three periods.