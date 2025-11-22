BC Bulletin

Frames From Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Win Against Maine: Photo Gallery

No. 15 Boston College men's hockey opened its series against No. 10 University of Maine with a 7-3 win on Friday night. The win pushed BC to 7-4-1 on the season.

John Sexton

Ryan Conmy celebrates towards Drew Fortescue on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum.
Ryan Conmy celebrates towards Drew Fortescue on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

The Boston College men's hockey team won its fifth straight game of the season on Friday night against the Maine Black Bears. Here's how the 7-3 rout looked in photos:

1. Dean Letourneau Opens the Scoring

Boston College players celebrate after Dean Letourneau's goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College players celebrate after Dean Letourneau's goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau chirps a group of Maine players after opening the scoring in the first period. The power play goal marked the sophomore's fifth tally of the season in just 12 games played.

2. Brady Berard Lands a Hit

Brady Berard hits a Maine player on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Brady Berard hits a Maine player on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forward Brady Berard stares down a Maine player after delivering a hit.

3. James Hagens and Will Moore Celebrate

James Hagens celebrates with the crowd after scoring a goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
James Hagens celebrates with the crowd after scoring a goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forwards James Hagens and Will Moore celebrate with a group of fans after a goal. Both Eagles were selected by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, going in the first and second rounds, respectively.

4. Louka Cloutier Makes a Save

Louka Cloutier makes a save on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Louka Cloutier makes a save on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a save. The freshman recorded 35 saves (0.921 SV%) in his fifth straight win.

5. Landan Resendes Buries a Breakaway Goal

Landan Resendes scores a breakaway goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Landan Resendes scores a breakaway goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forward Landan Resendes scores the Eagles' lone goal of the second period on a breakaway. The goal marked the freshman's second career tally through 12 games.

6. Landan Resendes Celebrates

Landan Resendes celebrates after scoring a goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Landan Resendes celebrates after scoring a goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College defensemen Michael Hagens and Drew Fortescue celebrate with forward Landan Resendes after a goal.

7. Landan Resendes Hypes Up the Crowd

Landan Resendes celebrates towards the crowd on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Landan Resendes celebrates towards the crowd on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forwards Landan Resendes and Will Moore celebrate with Eagles fans.

8. Hug Your Homies

James Hagens hugs Jake Sondreal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
James Hagens hugs Jake Sondreal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forwards James Hagens and Jake Sondreal hug after a goal. Hagens notched his second goal of the night, converting a quick pass from Sondreal in a two-on-one situation. Notably, Sondreal was the Eagles' best performer on the dot, winning five of his ten faceoffs.

9. Ryan Conmy Rips a Shot

Ryan Conmy shoots the puck past a Maine player on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Ryan Conmy shoots the puck past a Maine player on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy shoots the puck past a Maine player.

10. Score Hard, Celebrate Harder

Ryan Conmy celebrates towards Drew Fortescue on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Ryan Conmy celebrates towards Drew Fortescue on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy celebrates towards defenseman Drew Fortescue after scoring on a one-timer. The junior scored twice in the contest, capping his night with an empty-netter to seal the Eagles’ victory.

11. Teddy Stiga Scores

Teddy Stiga scores a goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Teddy Stiga scores a goal on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College forward Teddy Stiga beats Maine goaltender Albin Boija to score a goal. The Eagles' sixth goal of the night came just two minutes after Ryan Conmy's strike.

12. Never Forget to Thank Your Goalie

Boston College players huddle after a win against Maine on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College players huddle after a win against Maine on Nov. 21. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton

Boston College huddle around Louka Cloutier at the end of the game. Cloutier played a crucial role in the victory; despite cruising to a 7-3 win, the Eagles were outshot 38-28 over three periods.

