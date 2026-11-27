When the third period of Boston College men’s hockey’s Black Friday road contest at Notre Dame began, the game really could have trailed off in either direction.

The No. 20 Eagles had a far better initial frame than the Fighting Irish, as they climbed to a two-goal lead on goals from freshman Alex Pelletier and junior Teddy Stiga while displaying exquisite neutral-zone hockey.

In the second, however, Notre Dame netted a trio of goals past BC goalie Louka Cloutier, two of which came off the stick of Pano Fimis, who completed his hat trick in the third, and the other from Brennan Ali.

By the end of that frame, the score was tied up at 4-4 thanks to Ryan Conmy’s first goal of the matchup, though the Fighting Irish were leading in shots on goal, 20-14, and the faceoff battle was lopsided in their favor at 28-10.

But a costly five-minute major taken by Danny Nelson for boarding with 6:46 left in regulation allowed the Eagles to obtain a power play for nearly the entire closing stretch of the battle.

It’s safe to say that BC capitalized on it, scoring four goals in less than a three-minute span to cruise by Notre Dame (7-8-1, 5-2-1 Big East) 9-4 and extend its win streak to five games.

The barrage of late, third-period goals came from Dean Letourneau, Oscar Hemming twice, and Conmy, but the most important goal of the period for the Eagles (7-5-2, 5-2-1 Hockey East) happened two minutes prior to when Letourneau opened up the scoring canister that ultimately put the Fighting Irish in their grave.

The Eagles score 4 goals during the five-minute power play ❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/zpNOd9dBwQ — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 27, 2026

That goal arrived via sophomore Landan Resendes, who scooped up the puck from the blue line on Notre Dame’s end of the ice, pushed it past a defenseman to the far-right side of the zone, and shot it past goalie Patrick Quinlan’s blocker on the far side of the net to give BC a 5-4 lead with 8:03 remaining.

What a finish from Resendes!



💻 Peacock pic.twitter.com/1bYH4tbcnz — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 27, 2026

And before that had transpired, Letourneau knotted up the score at four apiece on the power play with a snipe from the dot of the right circle, which he roofed over Quinlan’s blocker to silence the Notre Dame crowd at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Dean on the power play 🎯



💻 Peacock pic.twitter.com/7B1MWxF3DX — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 27, 2026

The Eagles had not tallied more than eight goals in a hockey “Holy War” since the 1978-79 season, when they defeated the Fighting Irish 10-5 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Harvard Crimson (4-4-0, 2-2-0 Ivy League) are up next for BC, which will take a short road trip over to Cambridge, Mass., on Sunday for the 4 p.m. matchup.

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