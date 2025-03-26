How to Watch: No. 1-Seed Boston College Men's Hockey vs Bentley in Manchester Regional
The Boston College Eagles (26-7-2) men’s hockey team starts its run in the NCAA Tournament as it takes on the Bentley Falcons (23-14-2) on Friday afternoon in the Manchester Regional.
Although the Eagles lost its only game in the Hockey East Quarterfinals to Northeastern 3-1 on March 15, the performance did not impact their spot in the postseason. Boston College earned the No. 1 overall seed for its dominant regular season where it won 26 games and notched a 18-4-2 mark in conference play.
Bentley earned an automatic bid into the tournament after securing the Atlantic Hockey Championship with a 6-3 win over Holy Cross on Saturday night. The victory marked the program’s first ever conference championship. This will also be the Falcons’ first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The other teams in the Regional are Providence and Denver, who will square off on Friday evening. The two winners will play each other in the Regional Final on Sunday for a chance to go to the Frozen Four.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Bentley:
Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 4 Bentley Falcons
When: Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.
TV: ESPNU and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Bentley: The Falcons defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 6-3 in the Atlantic Hockey Championship on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals on March 15.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 16, 2021. Bentley defeated Boston College 6-2 at home.