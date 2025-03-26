BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1-Seed Boston College Men's Hockey vs Bentley in Manchester Regional

The Eagles start their tournament run on Friday afternoon against the Falcons.

Kim Rankin

Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles defenseman Aram Minnetian (17) takes a shot on goal against the Denver Pioneers during the first period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles defenseman Aram Minnetian (17) takes a shot on goal against the Denver Pioneers during the first period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Boston College Eagles (26-7-2) men’s hockey team starts its run in the NCAA Tournament as it takes on the Bentley Falcons (23-14-2) on Friday afternoon in the Manchester Regional. 

Although the Eagles lost its only game in the Hockey East Quarterfinals to Northeastern 3-1 on March 15, the performance did not impact their spot in the postseason. Boston College earned the No. 1 overall seed for its dominant regular season where it won 26 games and notched a 18-4-2 mark in conference play. 

Bentley earned an automatic bid into the tournament after securing the Atlantic Hockey Championship with a 6-3 win over Holy Cross on Saturday night. The victory marked the program’s first ever conference championship. This will also be the Falcons’ first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. 

The other teams in the Regional are Providence and Denver, who will square off on Friday evening. The two winners will play each other in the Regional Final on Sunday for a chance to go to the Frozen Four. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Bentley: 

Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 4 Bentley Falcons

When: Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET 

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. 

TV: ESPNU and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM 

Last Outing, Bentley: The Falcons defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 6-3 in the Atlantic Hockey Championship on Saturday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals on March 15. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 16, 2021. Bentley defeated Boston College 6-2 at home.

Full Bracket

2025 Men's Hockey Bracket. Photo Credit: NCAA.com
NCAA.com

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey