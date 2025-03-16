No. 1 Boston College Falls to Northeastern in Hockey East Quarterfinals
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (26-7-2, 18-5-2 HE) men’s hockey team suffered a 3-1 loss to the Northeastern Huskies (14-19-3, 8-13-3 HE) in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday night.
The Eagles started the contest aggressive, but could not execute a goal. In the opening frame, Boston College attempted 27 shots which includes 13 shots on goal compared to Northeastern’s 12 shots and seven shots on goal.
In the first, Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler recorded seven of his 17 total saves and Huskies goalie Cameron Whitehead tallied 13 of his 30 total saves.
The most impactful part of the game was in the last six minutes of the second period. The Huskies put the first goal on the board at the 14:11 mark of the middle frame with a score by forward Cam Lund and extended their lead at 16:20 with a goal from forward Joe Connor.
Boston College cut its deficit in half late in the third period with a score by forward James Hagens at 17:26, but could not do enough to complete a comeback.
Hagens’ goal was assisted by forwards Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard.
Northeastern added a final goal to its score with a short-handed empty netter from forward Ryan McGuire at 19:58 to ice the victory.
With the loss, the two teams split the season 2-2. Boston College won the series opener 3-0 on Nov. 22, 2024, and the Beanpot semifinals 8-2 on Feb. 3 while Northeastern won the series finale 4-2 on Nov. 23, 2024 and the quarterfinals.
Boston College will wait to find out its fate in the NCAA Regionals.