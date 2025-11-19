BC Bulletin

How to Watch No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Series With No. 10 Maine

The Eagles are looking to continue their hot streak as they host the Black Bears this weekend.

The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (6-4-1, 4-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for another ranked matchup as it hosts the No. 10 Maine Black Bears (7-4-1, 4-2-0 HE) for a series this weekend. 

The Eagles are looking to continue their hot streak. Currently, Boston College is riding a four-game winning streak with a pair of series sweeps over the Vermont Catamounts 2-1 and 5-0 from Nov. 7-8 and the No. 17 UMass Minutemen 7-3 and 4-0 this past weekend.

The Black Bears are looking to get back in the win column after splitting their series with Vermont over the weekend, taking the opener 7-0 and losing the finale 2-1. 

So far this season, Maine has earned series sweeps over Holy Cross and No. 18 Boston University, split its series with UMass, Vermont, and Colgate, and went winless against No. 9 Quinnipiac, tying the opener 4-4 and losing the finale 4-0. 

This will be the 142nd and 143rd time that the two teams have played against each other. Boston College leads the all-time series 74-56-11 which includes the most recent meeting, a series last season that the Eagles swept 3-2 and 3-0 on Nov. 8 and 10, 2024.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Maine: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears split their series with the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend, winning the opening game 7-0 and losing the finale 2-1.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series sweep over the UMass Minutemen this past weekend 7-3 and 4-0. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series last season on Nov. 8 and 10, 2024. Boston College swept Maine 3-2 and 3-0 in Chestnut Hill.

USCHO Rankings

  1. Michigan State (50)- 1000, 9-1
  2. Michigan- 927, 11-3
  3. Denver- 871, 8-3-1
  4. Minnesota Duluth- 823, 11-3
  5. Penn State- 767, 10-4
  6. North Dakota- 715, 8-4
  7. Wisconsin- 659, 8-2-2
  8. Western Michigan- 637, 7-5
  9. Quinnipiac- 611, 7-3-2
  10. Maine- 567, 7-4-1
  11. UConn- 484, 6-4-2
  12. Northeastern- 378, 7-3
  13. Dartmouth- 314, 6-0
  14. Minnesota State- 278, 6-2-4
  15. Boston College- 274, 6-4-1
  16. Providence- 242, 5-4-2
  17. UMass- 211, 7-6
  18. Boston University- 176, 5-6-1
  19. Cornell- 149, 4-2
  20. Union- 136, 8-2-1

