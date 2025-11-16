No. 18 Boston College Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 12 UMass, Records Series Sweep
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (6-4-1, 4-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team earned its second series sweep of the season with a 4-0 victory over the No. 12 UMass Minutemen (7-6-0, 1-4-0 HE) on Saturday night at Mullins center in Amherst, Mass.
The two teams skated to a scoreless opening frame. Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier notched 11 saves and Minutemen goalie Jackson Irving had 12.
Only one penalty was called in the first against Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue for holding, a two-minute minor, but the Eagles recorded the penalty kill.
Coming into the weekend, the Eagles were tied for 21st in the nation in penalty kill percentage (.833) while UMass ranked 10th for power-play percentage (.275).
Boston College got on the board first at the 14:28 mark of the second with a goal by forward Paul Davey, the first of his collegiate career. The score was assisted by defenseman Luka Radivojevic and forward Will Vote.
The Eagles extended their lead 2-0 at 6:59 in the final frame of the contest with a goal by forward Jake Sondreal, his fourth of the season with help from forward Ryan Conmy and forward James Hagens.
Less than five minutes later, Sondreal knocked in his second goal of the night to give BC the 3-0 advantage at 11:41, assisted by forward Dean Letourneau and Vote.
Boston College also had two more penalties in the final frame, the first by Leoturneau at 9:20 for hooking and the second by forward Landan Resendes at 12:48 for slashing. Both were two-minute minors and the Eagles picked up the penalty kill on each.
Eagles forward Ryan Conmy knocked in an empty netter at 15:16 to secure the 4-0 victory for Boston College, his fourth goal of the season.
In total, Cloutier finished his night with 32 saves, a perfect save percentage, and was credited with the shutout, his second of the season.
On the other side, Irving allowed three goals, totaled 31 saves, and recorded a .912 save percentage.
With the win, Boston College increases its win streak to four games after a sweep over Vermont last weekend and a sweep over the Minutemen.
Next up, Boston College hosts the No. 8 Maine Black Bears for a series next weekend on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both nights is set for 7 p.m. ET with Friday’s night’s game airing on NESN and Saturday’s on ESPN+.