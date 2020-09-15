Jerry York Named to US Hockey Hall of Fame

Boston College men's hockey head coach Jerry York was named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night. York will become the 10th Boston College Eagle overall, and third coach to be named to earn the induction. John "Snooks" Kelley (1974) and Len Ceglarski (1992), both predecessors of York also earned inductions into the hall.

This is the second time in less than a year that York's legacy has been honored. In November of last year he enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, becoming the first-ever inductee to coach exclusively at the NCAA level.

York has become a legendary coach in college hockey, and one without peer. During his 49 year career that spanned time at Bowling Green and Clarkson along with Boston College he became the all time winningest coach in NCAA history with 1091 wins.

Boston College's program has seen a tremendous amount of trophies and hardware during his tenure. York won four NCAA Championships (2001, 2008, 2010, 2012) with the Eagles, nine Hockey East Tournament Titles, 11 Hockey East Regular Season Championships, and 12 trips to the Frozen Four. His teams have been consistent as well as has led 23 of his teams to 25 or more wins and is the all-time leader in NCAA Tournament wins with 41.



EAGLES IN THE U.S. HOCKEY HALL OF FAME

Name (Induction Year)

Len Ceglarski (1992)

John Cunniff (2003)

Brian Gionta (2019)

Bill Guerin (2013)

Craig Janney (2016)

John "Snooks" Kelley (1974)

Brian Leetch (2008)

Joe Mullen (1998)

Tim Sheehy (1997)

Jerry York (2020)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.