Morning Bulletin: Johnny Gaudreau Scores Game Winner in Game 7 Overtime

A look at BC news from around Chestnut Hill

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports.

Johnny Gaudreau Hero In Game 7

JohnnyGaudreau

Former Eagle star hits game winner to win series

Former Boston College win Johnny Gaudreau was the hero on Sunday, scoring an overtime game winner in Game 7 to give the Calgary Flames a win over the Dallas Stars. "There's no bigger stage than what we just did there," Gaudreau said after the game. "It was really special for me. You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime."

Women's Lacrosse Downs Denver in NCAA tournament

womenslacrosse

(photo via BCEagles.com)

BC women's lacrosse overcame Denver's tough defense to pull off a 13-8 win on Sunday at the Newton Campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field. Charlotte North had a historic day, who with her three goals she broke the NCAA's all-time goals record, surpassing Courtney Murphy of Stony Brook. North now has 345 and counting for her career. Caitylnn Mossman and Jenn Medjid each had a hat trick as well in the victory. Goalie Rachel Hall, who will be critical for the Eagles success had a huge game with eight saves and a .500 save percentage. The Eagles will face Loyola on Thursday at the Newton Field, the game will be on ESPNU at 2:30pm. 

Locked on Boston College: Three Critical Players That Need to Have Big Seasons For BC Football

patgarwo

 On today's show we look at the 2022 season, and list six players who need to have big years. On the offensive side, who are some names that need to play bigger so that there isn't a repeat of 2021? Defensively, who is a player who needs to step up? We are joined by Mitchell T Wolfe to talk about those players, and look at why they are crucial in order for BC to have more success next season.

