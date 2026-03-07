Live Updates: No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 13 Boston College men’s hockey program takes on Northeastern in its regular-season finale on Saturday night at Conte Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Eagles (19-13-1, 13-10-1 Hockey East) come into the matchup against the Huskies (15-17-1, 10-13-0) on a three-game losing skid, which ties their worst streak this season. It started last weekend with a pair of losses to the Boston University Terriers, and UMass extended the slide with a 2-1 victory over BC in Amherst on Thursday.

With a win, BC could potentially move up to second place in the Hockey East standings if UConn and UMass both suffer losses on Saturday. The Huskies play at Providence, which already locked up the 2025-26 Hockey East regular season title, at 4 p.m., while the Minutemen face New Hampshire on the road at 7 p.m.

If the Eagles want to have any chance of making the 2026 NCAA Tournament without securing the 2026 Hockey East Championship — which would give them an automatic bid — they must defeat Northeastern. But that is not fully a guarantee, as it depends on how the rest of the field fares.

BC is currently ranked No. 16 in NPI, which is the official, data-driven system used to determine selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament. If results go their way, the Eagles could finish as high as No. 13 heading into the conference tournament.

Earlier this season, in a home-and-home series from Oct. 30-31, Northeastern swept BC with a 4-1 and 3-0 win. The Eagles possess a 171-62-17 advantage over the Huskies in the all-time series.

Here are the live updates for Saturday’s game.

Live Updates:

Pregame:

The Eagles will be celebrating their six seniors, Lukas Gustafsson, Oskar Jellvik, Paul Davey, Brady Berard, Will Traeger, and Andre Gasseau, before Saturday's game.

Last outing, Northeastern: The Huskies fell at home to No. 20 Maine, 3-2, on Saturday, Feb. 28 after dropping a 4-0 loss to the Black Bears on the road on Friday. NU opened the scoring with a goal from Joe Connor, but Maine responded by scoring three unanswered. Giacomo Martino cut the deficit to one in the third frame.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost, 2-1, to No. 17 UMass on Thursday, March 5. James Hagens tallied his 21st goal of the year (41st total point, first on the team), and BC outshot the Minutemen 35-17.