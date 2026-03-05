Game Updates: No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 17 UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. — The Boston College men’s hockey program is set to play its final road game of the 2025-26 regular season at UMass Amherst on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The matchup will feature two top-20 teams in the nation, as the Eagles were ranked No. 13 in the latest USCHO Division I men’s poll while the Minutemen landed at the No. 17 spot.

BC is coming off of a series loss to its rival, Boston University, over the weekend in which it suffered a 3-1 and 5-1 loss. The pair of defeats resulted in a drop for the program in NPI, the official system that determines the 16-team field for the NCAA Tournament, from No. 12 to No. 13.

BC/UMass NPI Stakes



Nearly a mathematical must-win for UMass. A win doesn't get them in today, but any path to an at-large is extremely narrow w/o tonight



Wouldn't say a mathematical must-win for BC, but a W means controlling your destiny. A loss, you're likely relying on help — Eric Gallanty (@ericgallanty) March 5, 2026

On the other hand, UMass picked up a win and a shootout win against UConn over the weekend, which has brought its record to 19-12-1 and 12-9-1 in Hockey East. That record is nearly identical to the Eagles (19-12-1, 13-9-0), who sit in second place in the conference standings behind Providence.

While the Friars have already locked up the 2026 Hockey East regular-season title with 51 points in the standings, 12 more than BC, the next five teams — BC, UConn, UMass, Maine, and Boston University — are all within striking distance of each other.

By the end of the weekend, the order for Hockey East Tournament seedings could look completely different from the way it appears currently.

Here are the live updates for the Eagles’ road matchup against the Minutemen.

Game Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame:

Final road game of the regular season! pic.twitter.com/HaKrHUvFRl — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) March 5, 2026

How to Watch: No. 13 Boston College men’s hockey at No. 17 UMass

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Amherst Minutemen

When: Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass.

Television: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing, UMass: A day after defeating UConn on the road, 5-1, the Minutemen skated to a 3-3 tie with the Huskies on Saturday, Feb. 28, and picked up an extra point with a 2-1 shootout win.

Down 3-2 in the third period, Jack Musa scored the game-tying goal at the 3:32 mark of the frame, which forced overtime. Justin Kerr and Lucas Olvestad potted the Minutemen’s previous two goals in regulation.

In the 3-on-3 overtime period, UConn was cruising down the ice with a 2-on-1 opportunity when the lights at the Mullins Center suddenly flickered off, forcing the chance to come to an abrupt halt.

Hockey East has sent out a memo banning "the use of any theatrical lights, dimming, or strobe effects after goals are scored" for the rest of the season. That's efficient work right there. The NCAA committee can deliver the knockout blow this summer. 👍👍 https://t.co/BC6K86MViE — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) March 3, 2026

The incident was technically not the program’s fault, but it certainly had ramifications for the Huskies, who could have definitely scored to grab the extra point instead of the home team.

Last outing, Boston College: On the same Saturday, the Eagles were delivered a harsh blow in the 302nd edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., suffering a 5-1 loss to BU at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. BC gave up a pair of shorthanded goals in the defeat.