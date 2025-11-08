Live Updates For No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Finale at Vermont
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (3-4-1, 1-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to earn its first sweep of the season in its finale with the Vermont Catamounts (3-4, 1-2 HE) on Saturday night.
In the first game of the series on Friday night, Boston College defeated Vermont 2-1 with a late goal by forward Landan Resendes with a minute and a half left in regulation.
The Eagles also saw a first period power-play goal from forward Dean Letourneau, his third of the season, while Vermont forward Max Strand scored the sole goal for the Catamounts.
The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Eagles. During the stretch, they lost to No. 9 Denver 7-3 and lost a pair of contests to No. 14 Northeastern 4-1 and 3-0.
This will be the 82nd meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series over Vermont 55-18-8 which includes the last five meetings.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts
When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split its series with the New Hampshire Wildcats last weekend. New Hampshire took the first game 4-2 and Vermont won the finale 2-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series sweep to Northeastern last weekend in a home-and-home series 4-1 and 3-0.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was a series last season from Feb. 21-22. Boston College swept Vermont on the road 6-3 and 4-1.
USCHO Rankings
- Michigan State (42)- 989, 5-1
- Michigan (5)- 947, 9-1
- Penn State 3)- 882, 9-1
- Western Michigan- 832, 5-3
- Quinnipiac- 714, 5-2-1
- Maine- 649, 5-2-1
- Minnesota Duluth- 645, 8-2
- North Dakota- 634, 5-3
- Denver- 601, 4-3-1
- Wisconsin- 558, 6-0-2
- UConn- 540, 4-3-1
- Boston University- 412, 3-5-1
- UMass- 405, 6-3
- Northeastern- 326, 5-1
- Providence- 230, 3-3-1
- Minnesota State- 190, 4-2-2
- Cornell- 160, 1-1
- Boston College- 157, 2-4-1
- Ohio State- 141, 4-4
- Colorado College- 110, 5-3
Others receiving votes: Miami 97, Omaha 93, St. Cloud State 87, Union 46, Dartmouth 15, Michigan Tech 14, Bentley 9, Augustana 4, Minnesota 4, UMass Lowell 4, Harvard 3, Arizona State 2