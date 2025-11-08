BC Bulletin

Live Updates For No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Finale at Vermont

The Eagles are seeking their first sweep of the season as they play the series finale against the Catamounts on Saturday night.

The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (3-4-1, 1-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to earn its first sweep of the season in its finale with the Vermont Catamounts (3-4, 1-2 HE) on Saturday night. 

In the first game of the series on Friday night, Boston College defeated Vermont 2-1 with a late goal by forward Landan Resendes with a minute and a half left in regulation. 

The Eagles also saw a first period power-play goal from forward Dean Letourneau, his third of the season, while Vermont forward Max Strand scored the sole goal for the Catamounts.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Eagles. During the stretch, they lost to No. 9 Denver 7-3 and lost a pair of contests to No. 14 Northeastern 4-1 and 3-0. 

This will be the 82nd meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series over Vermont 55-18-8 which includes the last five meetings.

Live Blog:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt. 

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split its series with the New Hampshire Wildcats last weekend. New Hampshire took the first game 4-2 and Vermont won the finale 2-1. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series sweep to Northeastern last weekend in a home-and-home series 4-1 and 3-0. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was a series last season from Feb. 21-22. Boston College swept Vermont on the road 6-3 and 4-1.

USCHO Rankings

  1. Michigan State (42)- 989, 5-1
  2. Michigan (5)- 947, 9-1
  3. Penn State 3)- 882, 9-1
  4. Western Michigan- 832, 5-3
  5. Quinnipiac- 714, 5-2-1
  6. Maine- 649, 5-2-1
  7. Minnesota Duluth- 645, 8-2
  8. North Dakota- 634, 5-3
  9. Denver- 601, 4-3-1
  10. Wisconsin- 558, 6-0-2
  11. UConn- 540, 4-3-1
  12. Boston University- 412, 3-5-1
  13. UMass- 405, 6-3
  14. Northeastern- 326, 5-1
  15. Providence- 230, 3-3-1
  16. Minnesota State- 190, 4-2-2
  17. Cornell- 160, 1-1
  18. Boston College- 157, 2-4-1
  19. Ohio State- 141, 4-4
  20. Colorado College- 110, 5-3

Others receiving votes: Miami 97, Omaha 93, St. Cloud State 87, Union 46, Dartmouth 15, Michigan Tech 14, Bentley 9, Augustana 4, Minnesota 4, UMass Lowell 4, Harvard 3, Arizona State 2

