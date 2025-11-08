No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey Snaps Three Game Skid With Road Win Over Vermont
Heading into Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt., on Friday night, the No. 18 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team was desperately looking to get back in the win column.
The Eagles started the season losing just one of their first four games which was their season opener against No. 5 Quinnipiac 4-3, then won and tied with Minnesota 3-1 and 2-2 as well as earned a road win over RPI 5-1.
Since then, Boston College has lost three consecutive games to No. 9 Denver 7-3 and a pair to No. 14 Northeastern 4-1 and 3-0.
However, that skid was snapped on Friday night after the Eagles (3-4-1, 1-2-0 HE) earned a 2-1 win over the Vermont Catamounts (3-4, 1-2 HE) which marked the team’s first conference win of the season.
Boston College struck first in the opening frame.
Forward Dean Letourneau, who has had an impressive start to his sophomore campaign, knocked in the goal at 14:59 on a power play while forward Jake Sondreal recorded the assist.
The Eagles maintained their one-score advantage until the final minutes of regulation when Catamounts forward Max Strand scored a power-play goal at 15:21 with help from forward Cedrick Guindon and defenseman Caeden Herrington.
In total, the two teams had a combined 12 power play attempts and only capitalized on two of them.
Boston College quickly responded and regained the lead with the game-winning goal at 18:30 on a score by freshman forward Landan Resendes, his first of the season and collegiate career.
The Eagles’ offense was active as the unit boasted 58 shots which included 33 shots on goal, but could only put the pair in the back of the net.
An aggressive offense has been one of the constant themes for Boston College this season as the team has attempted 228 shots in seven games going into this weekend, but only has 17 goals.
Louka Cloutier got the start in the net for Boston College. In his latest outing, the freshman allowed a sole goal, tallied 29 saves, and a .967 save percentage.
On the other side of the ice, Catamounts goalie Aiden Wright allowed two goals and tallied 31 saves, a .939 save percentage, in his performance.
Next up, Boston College and Vermont will play the series finale on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.