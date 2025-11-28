Live Updates From No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Game Against Notre Dame
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (7-5-1, 5-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team takes a break from Hockey East play as it hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-8-1, 0-6 B1G) on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles are coming off a series split with the No. 10 Maine Black Bears last weekend. Boston College took the opening game 7-3 last Friday night and lost the finale 3-0 on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, is coming off a 5-4 road win over the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday. Prior to the win, Notre Dame had lost six straight games to No. 1 Michigan 5-3 and 2-1 (overtime), Minnesota 3-0 and 4-1, and No. 3 Michigan State 4-1 and 3-1.
This is the 51st meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 25-22-3 which includes the most recent meeting, a 6-1 victory in South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 24, 2023.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- 12:27 p.m. | Both teams have come onto the ice for warmups ahead of the matchup.
- Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish earned a 5-4 win over the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday on the road.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their series with the Maine Black Bears last weekend. Boston College won the opening game 7-3 on Friday and lost the finale 3-0 on Saturday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 24, 2023. Boston College defeated Notre Dame 6-1 in South Bend, Ind.
