Live Updates From No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Opener With No. 14 Providence

CHESTNUT HILL Mass.— The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team returns to Hockey East play with a home-and-home series against the No. 14 Providence Friars (11-7-2, 6-3-1 HE) which starts on Friday night.

The Eagles have not played a game that has counted towards their record since Dec. 29, 2025. Boston College defeated Lake Superior State 4-3 in the consolation game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off to take third place in the event.

Since then, BC has just played an exhibition game against Stonehill on Jan. 9 which the Eagles won 8-2.

The Friars, on the other side, are hoping to increase their winning streak to three games. Providence is coming off a series sweep of the No. 16 Maine Black Bears last weekend 6-1 and 3-0.

The last time these two teams met was for a regular season series last season from Jan. 17-18, 2025. Boston College swept Providence, taking the first game 3-0 and the finale 4-1.

In the Hockey East standings, Boston College is sitting in second place with 21 points while Providence is tied for third place alongside Boston University with 20 points.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Boston College's lines for its series opener against Providence.

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau is back in the lineup tonight. He will be playing center on the third line alongside Teddy Stiga and Will Moore.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Providence College Friars

When: Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I. (Saturday)

TV: ESPNU (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Providence: The Friars captured a 3-0, Hockey-East triumph over Maine on Jan. 10 after defeating the Black Bears 6-1 on Jan. 9. Tanner Adams, Aleksi Kivioja, and Andrew Centrella scored one goal apiece and Jack Parsons picked up the shutout in net with 20 saves.

Last Outing, Boston College:The Eagles crushed Stonehill College in an exhibition matchup on Jan. 9, 8-2, in which seven different players scored. Sophomore Dean Letourneau led the barrage with two goals in the game. Letourneau is tied for the most points on the team with Jake Sondreal with 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists).

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series last season from Jan. 17-18, 2025. Boston College swept Providence, taking the opening game 3-0 and the finale 4-1.

