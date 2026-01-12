Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 13

The latest USCHO poll was released on Monday afternoon and Boston College moved up one spot to No. 12 with 452 points.

Last week, the Eagles did not play a game that counted towards their record as they took on Stonehill for an exhibition game on Friday night.

Boston College defeated Stonehill 8-2 in the exhibition.

Lukas Gustafsson, James, Hagens, Teddy Stiga, Jake Sondreal, Luka Radivojevic, Michael Hagens, and Dean Letourneau all scored goals for the Eagles in the contest.

Boston College returns to play this weekend with a home-and-home series against Providence.

In the most recent rankings, Michigan stayed put as the top-ranked team with 46 first-place votes and 996 points, followed by Wisconsin at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 904 points, Western Michigan at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 861 points, Michigan State at No. 4 with 847 points, and North Dakota came in at No. 5 with 802 points.

In Hockey East, five conference teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is UConn at No. 11 with 455 points, Providence at No. 14 with 349 points, Maine at No. 16 with 249 points, and Boston University at No. 20 with 72 points.

Additionally, four conference teams received votes this week, but did not make the rankings. Northeastern received 50 votes which was the second-most among non-ranked teams, New Hampshire picked up 21 votes, UMass had 13 votes, and Merrimack received two votes.

Two local schools also picked up votes. Bentley received 17 votes and Harvard had nine votes.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 14 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

Michigan (46)- 996, 18-4-0 Wisconsin (3)- 904, 15-3-2 Western Michigan (1)- 861, 16-6-0 Michigan State- 847, 15-5-0 North Dakota- 802, 17-5-0 Minnesota Duluth- 800, 16-6-0 Quinnipiac- 676, 16-4-2 Penn State- 642, 14-6-0 Denver- 546, 12-9-2 Dartmouth- 510, 13-4-0 UConn- 455, 12-6-3 Boston College- 452, 11-6-1 Cornell- 421, 11-4-0 Providence- 349, 11-7-2 Augustana- 296, 14-6-3 Maine- 249, 12-9-2 Minnesota State- 186, 12-6-5 Princeton- 86, 11-5-0 St. Thomas- 85, 12-7-3 Boston University- 72, 10-9-1

Others receiving votes: Union 70, Northeastern 50, Michigan Tech 23, New Hampshire 21, Arizona State 17, Bentley 17, St. Cloud State 17, Massachusetts 13, Bowling Green 11, Harvard 9, Bemidji State 7, Miami 5, Colorado College 2, Merrimack 2, RIT 1

Read More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI: