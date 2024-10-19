Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. USNTDP (Exhibition)
The No. 2 Boston College men's hockey team is set to hold an exhibition game against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U18 team on Saturday evening.
The contest will be the first and only exhibition for the year for Boston College, while it will be the sixth game the USNTDP will play against a college program. The team currently has a 1-4 record against collegiate teams.
The pipeline between the two organizations is strong as the Eagles have 12 rostered players that came from the USNTDP prior to coming to The Heights.
Currently, the U18 team has one player that is committed to Boston College, forward Will Moore. So far this season, Moore has appeared in ten games and tallied three goals and three assists for six points, 21 shots on goal, and two power-play goals.
The exhibition will be the second that the USNTDP has played in the state of Massachusetts in as many days as the team is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Harvard Crimson on Friday night, while the Eagles are coming off a 5-0 victory over AIC.
Boston College Lines:
USNTDP Lines:
F Gabe Perreault
F Oskar Jellvik
F Ryan Leonard
F Will Horcoff
F Conrad Fondrk
F Will Belle
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Will Vote
Landon Hafele
Will Moore
Jack Murtagh
Andre Gasseau
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Richard Gallant
Cole McKinney
Jacob Kvasnicka
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Gentry Shamburger
Jake Gutwirth
Andrew O’Neill
Rian Chudzinski
Will Traeger
Paul Davey
Timmy Delay
D Asher Barnett
D Carter Amico
Blake Vanek
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jan Korec
Donny Bracco
Lincoln Kuehne
G Harrison Boettiger
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jacob Fowler
Drew Schock IV
Charlie Trethewey
Joey Slavick
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Maceo Phillips
Garrett Lindberg
Patrick Quinlan
Michael Hagens
Nolan Joyce
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
1st Period
- 20:00 | USNTDP wins the faceoff to open the game.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and USA Hockey National Team Development Program
When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, USNTDP: The USNTDP lost to the Harvard Crimson 5-4 on Friday night in an exhibition.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles shut out AIC in their home opener 5-0 on Friday night.