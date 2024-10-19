BC Bulletin

Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. USNTDP (Exhibition)

The Eagles play their second contest of a three-game home stand on Saturday night.

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 2 Boston College men's hockey team is set to hold an exhibition game against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U18 team on Saturday evening. 

The contest will be the first and only exhibition for the year for Boston College, while it will be the sixth game the USNTDP will play against a college program. The team currently has a 1-4 record against collegiate teams. 

The pipeline between the two organizations is strong as the Eagles have 12 rostered players that came from the USNTDP prior to coming to The Heights. 

Currently, the U18 team has one player that is committed to Boston College, forward Will Moore. So far this season, Moore has appeared in ten games and tallied three goals and three assists for six points, 21 shots on goal, and two power-play goals. 

The exhibition will be the second that the USNTDP has played in the state of Massachusetts in as many days as the team is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Harvard Crimson on Friday night, while the Eagles are coming off a 5-0 victory over AIC.

Boston College Lines:

USNTDP Lines:

F Gabe Perreault

F Oskar Jellvik

F Ryan Leonard

F Will Horcoff

F Conrad Fondrk

F Will Belle

Teddy Stiga

James Hagens

Will Vote

Landon Hafele

Will Moore

Jack Murtagh

Andre Gasseau

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

Richard Gallant

Cole McKinney

Jacob Kvasnicka

Brady Berard

Mike Posma

Gentry Shamburger

Jake Gutwirth

Andrew O’Neill

Rian Chudzinski

Will Traeger

Paul Davey

Timmy Delay

D Asher Barnett

D Carter Amico

Blake Vanek

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jan Korec

Donny Bracco

Lincoln Kuehne

G Harrison Boettiger

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jacob Fowler

Drew Schock IV

Charlie Trethewey

Joey Slavick

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Maceo Phillips

Garrett Lindberg

Patrick Quinlan

Michael Hagens

Nolan Joyce

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

1st Period

  • 20:00 | USNTDP wins the faceoff to open the game.

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and USA Hockey National Team Development Program

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ESPN+

Last Outing, USNTDP: The USNTDP lost to the Harvard Crimson 5-4 on Friday night in an exhibition. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles shut out AIC in their home opener 5-0 on Friday night.

Published |Modified
