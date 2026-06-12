Boston College Baseball Lands Former Saint Louis Ace From Transfer Portal

The Boston College baseball program scooped up former Saint Louis right-handed pitcher Ben Cherico, a 2026 Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team selection, from the transfer portal on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound graduate-student from Ridgefield, Conn., native hurled 84.0 innings for the Billikens this past season, generating a 3.21 ERA with 76 strikeouts against 31 walks, including a .214 batting average against (BAA).

Cherico announced his transfer decision on his personal X account.

“Go Eagles,” Cherico wrote in the post.

The righty contains a five-pitch arsenal that consists of a fastball (88-92 mph), a cutter (83-85 mph), a slider (79-81 mph), a 12-6 curveball (74-77), and a changeup (77-80).

Cherico suffered a season-ending injury as a junior after making seven starts, in which he posted a 4.64 ERA with a 2-2 record. He racked up 26 strikeouts and walked only nine through 21.1 innings, and opponents hit .263 against him.

Coming back for his senior campaign healthy, he became Saint Louis’ ace in the rotation, and the conference honors that he received at the end of the year show exactly why.

Entering transfer portal as a graduate student.



FB - 88-91 T92

Cut - 83-85

SL - 79-81

Curve - 74-77

Change - 77-80



2026:

84.0 ip

3.21ERA

76SO

31BB

B/avg .214 pic.twitter.com/agHneHawCn — Ben Cherico (@BenCherico) May 20, 2026

This is a big get for the Eagles because of the loss of two of their starting pitchers since the season ended. That includes Third Team All-ACC selection A.J. Colarusso and Tyler Mudd, both of whom were lefties.

Combined between the two of them alone, BC lost 149.2 innings, so replacing that with Cherico is a massive deal simply in terms of numbers, as well as a huge boost of confidence for pitching coach Ryan Forrest as he prepares for 2027.

Cherico is the second player to sign with BC since the transfer portal opened on June 1, including the second pitcher.

The first was former Wofford right-handed pitcher Champ Davis, a sidearmer who came out of the bullpen for the Terriers in 2026, who joined the program on June 6.

Boston College Baseball's 2026-27 Transfer-Portal Additions:

1. Gr. RHP Champ Davis, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs., Previous School: Wofford (Signed 6/6/26)

2. Gr. RHP Ben Cherico, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., Previous School: Saint Louis (Signed 6/12/26)

Boston College Baseball's 2026-27 Transfer-Portal Departures:

1. So. RHP John Mass, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. (Entered 6/3/26)

2. So. LHP Aidan Gelbsman, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. (Entered 6/3/26)

3. So. C/OF Jace Roossien, 6-foot, 185 lbs. (Entered 6/3/26)

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