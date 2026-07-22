Who is Matias Vanhanen? Breaking Down Boston College Hockey's Historic WHL Commitment

On Tuesday, after several reports came out that Boston College men’s hockey landed its first-ever recruit from Canada's Western Hockey League (WHL), that player, Finnish forward Matias Vanhanen, made his commitment official in a joint Instagram post with the Eagles.

“I am excited and honoured to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College,” Vanhanen wrote. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone who has helped me along the way.”

For several reasons, this latest recruiting piece is a pretty massive deal for the Eagles, who really haven’t explored Canadian recruitment as much as some of their NCAA counterparts since it was officially made legal by the NCAA ahead of the 2024-25 season.

But just like revenue share and NIL, it’s going to be necessary for BC to acclimate to the ways of this new era, which is the only way to stay competitive in what has become an ever-changing landscape of college athletics.

This signing is more proof that Greg Brown understands what measures are necessary to running a successful college hockey program in this day and age, and fans should be encouraged by it.

Now, to get to the part that actually matters, here’s a brief summary of the hockey player that Vanhanen is, what the New Jersey Devils saw in Vanhanen to select him No. 37 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, and why it matters for BC:

The comparison game is a hard road to go down, but the combination of Vanhanen’s build and the production he amassed in 2025-26 for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips is somewhat reminiscent of James Hagens before he turned into a First Team All-American and the 2025-26 Hockey-East points leader.

Like Hagens, Vanhanen is just a tad under six feet — but plays more like he is 6-foot-2 — and shoots from the left side. But what aligns them most is how they deliver offense, a lot of which stems from assists and playmaking rather than pure goalscoring.

To me, that is the sign of a player who isn’t just dominant because of physical attributes, but one who sees the ice better than his peers and possesses a knack for setting up the right play, not just overpowering the defense and making it all happen individually.

That is exactly what Hagens excelled at — guessing what he would do with the puck next was a frustrating assignment for the opposition, and he always found a way to get the puck on net.

In 62 games played last year for the Silvertips, Vanhanen totaled 87 points on 21 goals and 66 assists, and the tape shows a player who constantly positions himself well, has a natural feel for setting up his linemates, possesses quick hands, and can unload a powerful one-timer from the circle.

Leading a team in points that also featured projected 2027 NHL Draft first-overall pick Landon DuPont, along with additional future leaguers such as Julius Miettinen (Seattle Kraken), Tarin Smith (Anaheim Ducks), and Carter Bear (Detroit Redwings), is quite a remarkable feat in and of itself, and Vanhanen did so convincingly — Bear, who registered the second-most points on Everett last season, had 10 less than Vanhanen.

A top line of Vanhanen, Oscar Hemming (Columbus’ 2026 first-round pick), and Dean Letourneau (Bruins’ 2024 first-round pick) could be more dangerous than any line the Eagles have configured since their ridiculous trio of freshman with Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault in 2023-24, which honestly could be the best line assembled in college hockey over the past decade.

It is also a huge leap forward in the recruiting game for the Eagles, one that comes after fans were starting to question whether or not Brown was even looking into the Canadian leagues for talent as other teams in the NCAA loaded up with it.

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