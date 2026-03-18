Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Jack Hughes, Erik Karlsson, Jackson LaCombe)

We got back on track last night thanks to Charlie McAvoy getting on the scoresheet and Josh Doan firing three shots on goal for a 2-1 night as Macklin Celebrini was shut out in Edmonton.

I’m looking to keep that going tonight with picks for Jack Hughes, Erik Karlsson, and Jackson LaCombe.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 18.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jack Hughes Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Rangers

Erik Karlsson OVER 0.5 Points (-115) at Hurricanes

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (-105) vs. Flyers

It’s been quite a month for Jack Hughes after scoring the golden goal at the Olympics. He didn't score in his first five games after the break, picking up five assists in that span, but does have four goals in his last five games, starting with a hat trick against the Rangers.

Hughes has now scored in four straight meetings against the Rangers, totalling eight goals in those four contests. I’ll back him at these favorable odds to keep that going tonight.

Erik Karlsson has turned back the clock in recent weeks. He has 5 points in his last 2 games, and 10 points in his last 6 contests. Going back to February 28, Karlsson has 14 points in 10 games, recording a point in all but two of those games.

Karlsson had two points in each of the last three meetings against the Hurricanes, including two assists last week. I like this game to go OVER as one of my NHL best bets tonight, and I think Karlsson will be in on the action.

The Ducks will welcome a return home on Wednesday night, as will Jackson LaCombe. The Anaheim defenseman has 26 points (22 assists) in 33 home games and 21 points (17 assists) in 34 road games this season.

LaCombe has been great over the last two months. Since January 23, the blueliner has 16 points (14 assists) in 17 games, recording an assist in all but 4 of those contests. He also had two assists in Philadelphia in early January during a six-game assist streak.

I’ll take these pick’em odds for something LaCombe has done in 54% of his games this season, including 61% at home – and that’s only trending up in the second half.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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