Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Jack Hughes, Wyatt Johnston, Tyson Foerster)

Tyson Foerster and Jack Hughes racked up the shots on goal on Thursday for a profitable night, and they’re once again a few of the players I’m targeting for the 15-game slate on Saturday.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, April 11.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Saturday, April 11

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-148) at Red Wings

Wyatt Johnston Anytime Goalscorer (+155) vs. Rangers)

Tyson Foerster OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-130) at Jets

Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-148) at Red Wings

Jack Hughes continues to be a one-man show for the Devils. He had five shots on goal on Thursday night against the Penguins to bring him to 221 SOG in 58 games this season.

The Devils' star has now gone OVER 3.5 SOG in seven straight games, with a total of 38 SOG in that span. He has 4+ SOG in 15 of 18 games since March 4, including 11 contests with at least 5 SOG.

Wyatt Johnston Anytime Goalscorer (+155) vs. Rangers)

Wyatt Johnston has stepped up for the Stars with Roope Hintz out since the Olympics. The Dallas center has 44 goals in 79 games this season, including 15 goals in 22 games since the Olympic break.

Johnston has scored three goals in his last two games, and now the lowly Rangers are coming to town. The Stars are still fighting for home-ice advantage in the first round, so I’ll back Johnston to stay hot at home.

Tyson Foerster OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-130) at Jets

It didn’t take long for Tyson Foerster to get to two shots on goal in Detroit on Thursday, as he racked up a total of four shots on goal in the game. He now has 16 shots on goal (24 total shot attempts) in five games since returning from injury.

Foerster is a shoot-first player who has gone OVER 1.5 SOG in all five of those games, and 4 SOG in three of those contests.

I’ll back Foerster to keep firing the puck on net tonight in Winnipeg.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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