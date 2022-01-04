Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Minnesota Wild Call Up Top Prospect F Matt Boldy

    A former big time Boston College player is heading to the NHL as Matt Boldy was called up by the Wild
    On Tuesday former Boston College forward Matt Boldy was called up by the Minnesota Wild. Through splitting two seasons (24 games) at Iowa of  the AHL the rookie has scored 10 goals and 28 points. It was believed that he would have been called up earlier in the season, but Boldy suffered two injuries that stunted his progress.

    In his two years in Chestnut Hill, Boldy recorded 56 points, including 19 goals. He led the Eagles in points (23) and assists (15) during the 2020-21 season, and was tied for the team lead with 8 goals. He scored the lone goal in Sunday's game against St. Cloud State. Boldy also was a member of the World Junior Team that won gold this past winter. He scored five goals during the tournament.

    Boldy finished his career in 2021, as a Hobey Baker finalist, and signed with the Wild shortly after the Eagles were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by St. Cloud. He was drafted by the Wild with the 13th overall draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

    Minnesota resumes play on Thursday when they play the Boston Bruins. 

