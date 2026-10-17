Moments Captured as Boston College Men's Hockey Shuts Out St. Cloud State: Photo Gallery
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men's hockey came out of Thursday night victorious 4-0 in the first of two home games against St. Cloud State. The Eagles and Huskies will conclude their series Saturday night in a Boston College Football-Hockey doubleheader.
1. Oscar Hemming Starts the Scoring
Sophomore forward Oscar Hemming found his own in the offensive zone, ending Thursday's game with two goals on the board.
2. Ryan Conmy Gets in the Zone
A serious offensive effort by Ryan Conmy on Thursday night earned him one goal and one assist in the team's triumph over St. Cloud State. The senior forward was comfortable in Boston College's offense after transferring from the University of New Hampshire last year, finishing the 2025-2026 regular season with 27 points. (9G, 18A)
3. Louka Cloutier Shuts Out St. Cloud State
Sophomore goaltender Louka Cloutier made 28 saves over the three periods to complete his fifth career shutout.
4. Dean Letourneau Celebrates
Dean Letourneau earned cheers from the student section and high fives from his teammates after scoring on an empty net in the middle of the third, marking the second goal of the season for the sophomore.
5. Sondreal Steps Up
Forward Jake Sondreal made his presence known in the offensive zone during Thursday night's game. Sondreal was named an alternate captain this season after Sondreal showed serious improvement as a sophomore, tallying 21 points following a six point freshman season and earning his space as an alternate captain this year.
6. Huskies and Eagles at Odds
Four unanswered goals from Boston College kept tensions high between the teams into the third period. Players from both teams exchanged words and shoves behind the net throughout the night.
7. Eagles All Smiles Following Victory Over Huskies
The team was in good spirits post-game as they lined up to compliment each other on a job well done. The Eagles' victory in the first half of their series against St. Cloud State carries important forward momentum into Saturday's match.
No. 16 Boston College men's hockey will go for a series sweep over St. Cloud State Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of Boston College football versus Pitt.
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Madeline Townsend is a Boston College student covering the Eagles for Boston College Eagles On SI as a photographer and writing intern. A Chicago sports fanatic born and raised in Utah, you can often find her rinkside enjoying Boston College hockey games even without her camera.