Moments Captured as Boston College Men's Hockey Shuts Out St. Cloud State: Photo Gallery

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men's hockey came out of Thursday night victorious 4-0 in the first of two home games against St. Cloud State. The Eagles and Huskies will conclude their series Saturday night in a Boston College Football-Hockey doubleheader.

1. Oscar Hemming Starts the Scoring

Oscar Hemming scores the first goal against St. Cloud State. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

Sophomore forward Oscar Hemming found his own in the offensive zone, ending Thursday's game with two goals on the board.

2. Ryan Conmy Gets in the Zone

Senior forward Ryan Conmy enters the Huskies' zone on a breakaway. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

A serious offensive effort by Ryan Conmy on Thursday night earned him one goal and one assist in the team's triumph over St. Cloud State. The senior forward was comfortable in Boston College's offense after transferring from the University of New Hampshire last year, finishing the 2025-2026 regular season with 27 points. (9G, 18A)

3. Louka Cloutier Shuts Out St. Cloud State

Louka Cloutier stretches to catch a gloveside shot by St. Cloud State. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

Sophomore goaltender Louka Cloutier made 28 saves over the three periods to complete his fifth career shutout.

4. Dean Letourneau Celebrates

Forward Dean Letourneau collects high fives from his teammates on the bench. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

Dean Letourneau earned cheers from the student section and high fives from his teammates after scoring on an empty net in the middle of the third, marking the second goal of the season for the sophomore.

5. Sondreal Steps Up

Boston College forward Jake Sondreal reaches for a puck possessed by St. Cloud State defenseman Finn McLaughlin. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

Forward Jake Sondreal made his presence known in the offensive zone during Thursday night's game. Sondreal was named an alternate captain this season after Sondreal showed serious improvement as a sophomore, tallying 21 points following a six point freshman season and earning his space as an alternate captain this year.

6. Huskies and Eagles at Odds

Referees step between Boston College defenseman Kristian Kostadinski and St. Cloud forward Jake Southgate. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

Four unanswered goals from Boston College kept tensions high between the teams into the third period. Players from both teams exchanged words and shoves behind the net throughout the night.

7. Eagles All Smiles Following Victory Over Huskies

Boston College teammates line up to commend Sophomore Louka Cloutier on his shutout. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles OnSI

The team was in good spirits post-game as they lined up to compliment each other on a job well done. The Eagles' victory in the first half of their series against St. Cloud State carries important forward momentum into Saturday's match.

No. 16 Boston College men's hockey will go for a series sweep over St. Cloud State Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of Boston College football versus Pitt.

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