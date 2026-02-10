Moments From Boston College Men's Hockey's Beanpot Championship Victory Over BU: Photo Gallery

After a slow start that allowed the Terriers to take an early 1-0 edge, the Eagles took control by scoring four unanswered goals. Boston College’s power play played a decisive role in the effort with three of the team's six goals coming with a man advantage. The 6-2 scoreline was doubly significant, clinching the Eagles the 2026 Beanpot title and a win in the 300th all-time Battle of Comm Ave.

1. Andre Gasseau Ties It Up

James Hagens and Dean Letourneau huddle around Andre Gasseau after a goal at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau celebrates with forwards James Hagens and Dean Letourneau after scoring the equalizer in the first period. Gasseau scored two goals in the contest, both of which came on the power play.

2. Andre Gasseau Faces Off Against Kamil Bednarik

Andre Gasseau faces off against Kamil Bednarik at center ice at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau takes a faceoff against Boston University forward Kamil Bednarik at center ice. Overall, the Eagles won 28 of their 60 draws.

3. James Hagens Beats Cole Hutson

James Hagens dangles around Cole Hutson at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens dangles the puck around Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson to get to the goal. The sophomore contributed two assists in the affair.

4. Will Vote Celebrates

Will Vote celebrates after scoring a goal at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Will Vote celebrates after giving the Eagles the lead in the second period. The junior scored two goals against the Terriers, including an empty netter in the final two minutes.

5. Lukas Gustafsson and James Hagens Celebrate

Lukas Gustafsson celebrates with James Hagens after scoring a goal at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson celebrates with forward James Hagens after scoring a goal. Gustafsson found the back of the net in both rounds of the 2026 Beanpot.

6. James Hagens Takes On Ryder Ritchie at the Dot

James Hagens takes a faceoff against Ryder Ritchie at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens faces off against Boston University forward Ryder Ritchie. The sophomore won the 2026 Beanpot MVP award for his two goals and three assists in the tournament.

7. Ryan Conmy Fires

Ryan Conmy takes a shot at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy fires a slapshot. The junior finished the game with four assists.

8. Andre Gasseau Celebrates With Ryan Conmy

Andre Gasseau and Ryan Conmy celebrate after a goal at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forwards Andre Gasseau and Ryan Conmy celebrate together after a goal. Conmy contributed to both of Andre Gasseau's goals.

9. Ryan Leonard Cheers On the Eags

Ryan Leonard celebrates Boston College's Beanpot victory at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Former Boston College forward Ryan Leonard celebrates Boston College's Beanpot championship. Leonard now plays for the Washington Capitals in the NHL.

10. Louka Cloutier Wins the Eberly Award

Louka Cloutier receives the 2026 Beanpot Eberly Award at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier poses for a photo after earning the 2026 Beanpot Eberly Award for the tournament’s best save percentage. The freshman made 27 saves for a .931 save percentage in the championship game.

11. Greg Brown and the Captains Pose With the Beanpot

Greg Brown and the 2026 Boston College captains pose with the Beanpot trophy at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Greg Brown poses with the Beanpot trophy alongside forwards Brady Berard and Andre Gasseau and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson. The victory marked Brown’s first Beanpot title as head coach of the Eagles.

12. Lift That Trophy!

Brady Berard, Andre Gasseau and Lukas Gustafsson lift the Beanpot trophy at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The 2026 Boston College team captains lift the Beanpot trophy.

13. Brady Berard Carries the Beanpot

Brady Berard celebrates with the Beanpot trophy at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Brady Berard skates around with the Beanpot trophy.

14. Andre Gasseau Celebrates With the Beanpot

Andre Gasseau celebrates with the Beanpot trophy at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau hoists the Beanpot trophy.

