Live Updates: No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Boston University in Beanpot Championship

BOSTON— The No. 14 Boston College Eagles (15-9-1, 10-6-0 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready to square off against the Boston University Terriers (13-13-2, 9-10-0 HE) in the Beanpot championship on Monday night.

Both teams picked up semifinal wins last week to advance to the championship. Boston College defeated Harvard 5-1 while Boston University tied with Northeastern 2-2, but won the shootout to advance.

Although the Eagles and Terriers , both enter the matchup in different situations.

Boston College is coming off a 6-1 home loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night which snapped a four-game win streak.

On the other hand, Boston University earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Maine Black Bears at home on Friday night to build some momentum ahead of the Beanpot championship.

The contest marks the second of four regular-season games this season between BC and BU. In the first game on Jan. 30, Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

The game is also the 300th meeting between the two programs, also known as the Battle of Comm. Ave.

The final two games will be a part of a home-and-home series later in the month. The series will open at Boston University on Feb. 27 and conclude at Boston College on Feb. 28.

Boston College has the longest Beanpot drought in the tournament. The Eagles have not won the event since 2016 where it beat BU 1-0 in overtime with a goal from Alex Tuch.

Boston University is the reigning champion of the Beanpot. The Terriers beat Boston College 4-1 in the title game last year to win their 32nd Beanpot title, the most among all teams in the event.

Northeastern and Harvard will play in the third place game prior to Boston College and Boston University’s matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Harvard defeats Northeastern 4-1 in the third place game. BC and BU will start at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN, ESPN+, NHL Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Maine Black Bears at home on Friday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 6-1 home loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Jan. 30. Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Read More: