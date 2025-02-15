BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 16 UMass: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to split their weekend series.

Kim Rankin

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-6-1, 13-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to split its weekend series as it travels to Amherst, Mass., to take on the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (16-11-2, 7-8-2 HE) at Mullins Center on Saturday night. 

In the opening game of the series on Friday, UMass defeated Boston College 3-2. The Minutemen saw goals from forwards Jack Musa, Cole O’Hara, and Kenny Connors while the Eagles had goals from forwards Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard. 

With the win, UMass jumped to No. 11 in the Pairwise. Boston College stayed put at No. 1. 

Both teams are looking for help in the Hockey East standings. Boston College is tied with Maine for first place with 38 points and is looking to get back into sole possession of the top spot. UMass is seventh with 24 points. 

Below is all the information for the matchup including how to watch, score updates, and the lines.

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

UMass’ Projected Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C Andre Gasseau

RW Ryan Leonard

LW Jack Musa

C Lucas Mercuri

RW Cole O’Hara

Teddy Stiga

James Hagens

Will Vote

Daniel Jencko

Dans Locmelis

Aydar Suniev

Brady Berard

Mike Posma

Connor Joyce

Michael Cameron

Kenny Connors

Ryan Lautenbach

Will Traeger

Jake Sondreal

Dean Letourneau

Nick VanTassell

James Duerr

Cam O’Neill

D Lukas Gustafsson

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

D Lucas Ölvestad

D Owen Murray

G Michael Hrabal

Drew Fortescue

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Linden Alger

Larry Keenan

Jackson Irving

Will Skahan

Michael Hagens

Alex Musielak

Extra Forward: Joey Musa

Kennedy O’Connor

James Norton

Nolan Joyce

Team Impact: Adrian Diaz

Score Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Friday, Feb 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen recorded a road win over the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday evening. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Boston University Terriers 4-1 in the Beanpot Championship 4-1 on Monday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals on March 22, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass 8-1. 

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men's basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

