No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 16 UMass: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-6-1, 13-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to split its weekend series as it travels to Amherst, Mass., to take on the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (16-11-2, 7-8-2 HE) at Mullins Center on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the series on Friday, UMass defeated Boston College 3-2. The Minutemen saw goals from forwards Jack Musa, Cole O’Hara, and Kenny Connors while the Eagles had goals from forwards Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard.
With the win, UMass jumped to No. 11 in the Pairwise. Boston College stayed put at No. 1.
Both teams are looking for help in the Hockey East standings. Boston College is tied with Maine for first place with 38 points and is looking to get back into sole possession of the top spot. UMass is seventh with 24 points.
Below is all the information for the matchup including how to watch, score updates, and the lines.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
UMass’ Projected Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C Andre Gasseau
RW Ryan Leonard
LW Jack Musa
C Lucas Mercuri
RW Cole O’Hara
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Will Vote
Daniel Jencko
Dans Locmelis
Aydar Suniev
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Michael Cameron
Kenny Connors
Ryan Lautenbach
Will Traeger
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
Nick VanTassell
James Duerr
Cam O’Neill
D Lukas Gustafsson
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
D Lucas Ölvestad
D Owen Murray
G Michael Hrabal
Drew Fortescue
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Linden Alger
Larry Keenan
Jackson Irving
Will Skahan
Michael Hagens
Alex Musielak
Extra Forward: Joey Musa
Kennedy O’Connor
James Norton
Nolan Joyce
Team Impact: Adrian Diaz
Score Updates
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Friday, Feb 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen recorded a road win over the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Boston University Terriers 4-1 in the Beanpot Championship 4-1 on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals on March 22, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass 8-1.