Live Updates From No. 10 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Opener at Boston University

BOSTON— The No. 10 Boston College Eagles (19-10-1, 13-7-0 HE) men’s hockey team begins a home-and-home series with the Boston University Terriers (14-15-2, 10-11-0 HE) at Agganis Arena on Friday night.

The Eagles will be looking to extend their hot streak. Heading into the matchup, Boston College is riding a three-game winning streak. During the stretch, the team has earned victories over Merrimack 4-2 and swept No. 13 UConn last weekend, winning the series opener 5-2 and the finale 2-1 in overtime.

On the other side of the ice, the Terriers are looking to end the regular season on a positive note. Boston University is coming off a series split with New Hampshire, falling in the first game 4-1 and winning the finale 5-3.

Both teams will try to improve their place in the Hockey East standings with just a few games left in the regular season.

Currently, Boston College is in second place in the conference with 39 points, seven below top-ranked Providence and two above UConn, while Boston University is in seventh place with 29 points.

After the series this weekend, Boston College has two games left on its slate before the postseason, a game at No. 19 UMass on Thursday and a home game against Northeastern on March 7.

Boston University has one final regular season game at UMass Lowell on March 7 before the Hockey East Tournament.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass. (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ (Friday) and NESN (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 Am

Last outing, Boston University: The Terries defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats 5-3 at home on Saturday, Feb. 14 after falling to UNH 4-1 in Durham, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 13. Brandon Svoboda, Cole Hutson, Jack Murtagh, Jack Harvey, and Cole Eiserman tallied goals in the victory, and junior goaltender Max Lacroix stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win of the season.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles bested the UConn Huskies on the road in Hartford, Conn.,2-1 in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 21. Senior captain Lukas Gustafsson potted the game-winning goal in the extra period, and Letourneau manufactured the tying goal after freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who racked up 21 saves in the game, surrendered the first one of the matinee tilt to Kaden Shahan in the opening frame.