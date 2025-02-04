No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Northeastern, Advances to Beanpot Championship
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team knocked off the reigning Beanpot champions, the Northeastern Huskies 8-2 in the semifinals on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
The Eagles entered the matchup on a hot steak and that continued in their first game of the tournament.
Boston College got on the board 46 seconds into the contest with a goal by forward Teddy Stiga.
The team maintained its explosive offense throughout the first period as it scored two additional goals, one by forward Connor Joyce at 13:59, his first of the season and the other by defenseman Eamon Powell at 18:29, his second of the season.
Boston College tacked on a pair of goals in the middle frame from defensemen Lukas Gustafsson at 0:35 and Aram Minnetian at 17:31, the second of the season for both.
The Eagles had another three-goal period in the final frame. The first was at 13:36 by forward Andre Gasseau, his ninth of the season, the second was at 16:07 by forward Ryan Leonard, his 23rd of the season, and the final score was at 18:19 by forward James Hagens, his seventh of the season.
Goalie Jacob Fowler returned to the net for Boston College after missing one game. In the win, he allowed two goals and tallied 28 saves.
Northeastern’s first goal came in the opening frame at 14:39 with a score by forward Ben Poitras and the team’s second came in the third at 15:25 by forward Dylan Hryckowian.
With the win, the Eagles advance to the Beanpot championship on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Boston College will face Boston University for the crown.
Next up, Boston College will travel to Durham, N.H., to take on New Hampshire on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on NESN.