No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 9 Boston University: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-4-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its 21st Beanpot title as it takes on the No. 9 Boston University Terriers (15-10-1, 10-6-1 HE) in the championship game on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
Both teams earned a spot in the title game after dominant wins in the semifinals round. Boston College beat Northeastern 8-2 in its best offensive performance of the season while Boston University defeated Harvard 7-1.
This will be the third edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., this season. In the previous two, the Eagles swept the Terriers in a home-and-home series from Jan. 24-25, 6-2 and 2-0.
Below is all the information for the matchup including lines, score updates, and how to watch.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C Andre Gasseau
RW Ryan Leonard
Brady Berard
James Hagens
Teddy Stiga
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Connor Joyce
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Michael Hagens
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Will Skahan
Score Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How To Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers
When: Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers suffered a road loss to the Merrimack Warriors 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a road win over the New Hampshire Wildcats 4-2 on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two was a home-and-home series earlier in the season from Jan. 24-25. Boston College swept Boston University 6-2 and 2-0.