No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 9 Boston University: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles are looking for their 21st Beanpot title.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-4-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its 21st Beanpot title as it takes on the No. 9 Boston University Terriers (15-10-1, 10-6-1 HE) in the championship game on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. 

Both teams earned a spot in the title game after dominant wins in the semifinals round. Boston College beat Northeastern 8-2 in its best offensive performance of the season while Boston University defeated Harvard 7-1.

This will be the third edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., this season. In the previous two, the Eagles swept the Terriers in a home-and-home series from Jan. 24-25, 6-2 and 2-0. 

Below is all the information for the matchup including lines, score updates, and how to watch. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C Andre Gasseau

RW Ryan Leonard

Brady Berard

James Hagens

Teddy Stiga

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Connor Joyce

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Michael Hagens

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Will Skahan

Score Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

How To Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass. 

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers suffered a road loss to the Merrimack Warriors 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a road win over the New Hampshire Wildcats 4-2 on Friday night. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two was a home-and-home series earlier in the season from Jan. 24-25. Boston College swept Boston University 6-2 and 2-0.

Kim Rankin
