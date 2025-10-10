No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey Earns First Win of Season Over No. 12 Minnesota
The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (1-1) men’s hockey team earned its first win of its 2025-26 campaign with a 3-1 road win over the No. 12 Minnesota Gophers (1-2) on Thursday night.
The Eagles entered the contest with a little shakeup in their lines, the most notable being forward Oskar Jellvik out and freshman goalie Louka Cloutier getting his first collegiate start.
Boston College struck first at the 14:09 mark of the opening frame with a goal by right winger Will Vote, his first of the season. Vote’s score was assisted by left winger Jake Sondreal and defenseman Luka Radivojevic.
Minnesota knotted things up at 1 at 18:59 in the first with a goal from right winger and captain Brody Lamb, assisted by defenseman Leo Gruba and left winger Beckett Hendrickson.
After going into the first intermission tied, the contest stayed that way for a remainder of the contest.
Eagles left winger Will Moore broke up the tie at 16:41 of the second period with his first collegiate goal with help from defensemen Lukas Gustafsson and Nolan Joyce.
Moore’s goal put Boston College up 2-1 and ended up being the game-winner for the Eagles.
The Eagles iced the victory at 19:36 in the third period with an empty-netter by defenseman Drew Fortescue, his second goal of the season, assisted by left winger Teddy Stiga and center James Hagens.
Prior to the score, Hagens nearly had an empty-netter at 18:52, however the shot was blocked by Gruba.
Boston College’s offense was hot from the get-go and outshot Minnesota 34-19, however the Gophers won the faceoff challenge 34-22.
In the net, Cloutier allowed just one goal, made 18 saves, and boasted a .947 save percentage in his debut
On the other side of the ice, Minnesota goalie Nathan Airey allowed a pair of goals, tallied 31 saves, and had a .939 save percentage in the outing.
With the victory, Boston College improves to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 4-3 loss to No. 8 Quinnipiac on Friday night to open the season.
As for the Gophers, they fall to 1-2 after splitting their season-opening series with Michigan Tech last weekend. They won the first game 6-3 and dropped the finale 5-3.
Next up, Boston College and Minnesota play the series finale on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on B1G+.