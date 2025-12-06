Highlights From Boston College Men's Hockey's Road Win Over UMass Lowell: Photo Gallery

The Eagles dismantled the UML River Hawks, outshooting their opponents 29-16 on the way to a 3-1 result. Here are some of our favorite photos from the win.

1. Louka Cloutier Prepares to Take On the River Hawks

Louka Cloutier waits outside the locker room before a road game at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey goaltender Louka Cloutier waits in the tunnel with his teammates before a road game against UML. The freshman stopped 15 shots for a .938 save percentage, including an athletic diving save to keep UML scoreless in the second period.

2. Ryan Conmy Shoots the Puck Between His Legs

Ryan Conmy shoots the puck between his legs at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Ryan Conmy attempts to score a goal by shooting the puck between his legs.

3. Will Moore Attempts to Force a Turnover

William Moore attempts to force a turnover behind the goal line at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Will Moore battles with UML men's hockey defenseman Josh Mori behind the goal line for control of the puck.

4. Landan Resendes Breaks Away

Landan Resendes attempts to score on a breakaway at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Landan Resendes attempts to score on a breakaway.

5. Dean Letourneau Opens the Scoring

Boston College players huddle after Dean Letourneau opened the scoring in the first period at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Dean Letourneau huddles with teammates after opening the scoring in the first period. The sophomore recorded a career-high two goals in the win.

6. Greg Brown Watches the Ice

Greg Brown prepares to return to the bench for the second period at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College On SI

Boston College men's hockey head coach Greg Brown focuses before returning to the bench for the second period.

7. James Hagens Extends the Lead

Boston College players huddle after James Hagens' one-timer goal at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College On SI

Boston College men’s hockey players gather around forward James Hagens after his second-period goal that extended the Eagles’ lead to 2-0. Aside from Letourneau, Hagens was the only Eagle to find the back of the net in the contest.

8. Michael Hagens Hits a UML Player

Michael Hagens shoves a UML player into the boards at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey defenseman Michael Hagens slams a UML player into the boards.

9. Ryan Conmy Watches a Faceoff

Ryan Conmy watches a faceoff at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Ryan Conmy watches a faceoff in the second period.

10. Dean Letourneau and Will Vote Celebrate

Dean Letourneau and Will Vote celebrate after a goal at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Dean Letourneau celebrates with forward Will Vote after scoring his second goal of the night.

11. Louka Cloutier Tracks the Puck

Louka Cloutier prepares to make a save at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey goaltender Louka Cloutier tracks the puck during a UML power play.

12. James Hagens Leaves the Ice

James Hagens leaves the ice after a road win over UML at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens exits the ice at Tsongas Center after a road victory over the UML River Hawks.

13. Jake Sondreal Takes the Postgame Interview

Jake Sondreal answers a question in the postgame interview at Tsongas Center on Dec. 5, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's hockey forward Jake Sondreal answers a question in the postgame interview. The sophomore contributed to all three of the Eagles' goals, propelling him to career-highs in both points and assists.