Highlights From Boston College Men's Hockey's Road Win Over UMass Lowell: Photo Gallery
The Eagles dismantled the UML River Hawks, outshooting their opponents 29-16 on the way to a 3-1 result. Here are some of our favorite photos from the win.
1. Louka Cloutier Prepares to Take On the River Hawks
Boston College men's hockey goaltender Louka Cloutier waits in the tunnel with his teammates before a road game against UML. The freshman stopped 15 shots for a .938 save percentage, including an athletic diving save to keep UML scoreless in the second period.
2. Ryan Conmy Shoots the Puck Between His Legs
Boston College men's hockey forward Ryan Conmy attempts to score a goal by shooting the puck between his legs.
3. Will Moore Attempts to Force a Turnover
Boston College men's hockey forward Will Moore battles with UML men's hockey defenseman Josh Mori behind the goal line for control of the puck.
4. Landan Resendes Breaks Away
Boston College men's hockey forward Landan Resendes attempts to score on a breakaway.
5. Dean Letourneau Opens the Scoring
Boston College men's hockey forward Dean Letourneau huddles with teammates after opening the scoring in the first period. The sophomore recorded a career-high two goals in the win.
6. Greg Brown Watches the Ice
Boston College men's hockey head coach Greg Brown focuses before returning to the bench for the second period.
7. James Hagens Extends the Lead
Boston College men’s hockey players gather around forward James Hagens after his second-period goal that extended the Eagles’ lead to 2-0. Aside from Letourneau, Hagens was the only Eagle to find the back of the net in the contest.
8. Michael Hagens Hits a UML Player
Boston College men's hockey defenseman Michael Hagens slams a UML player into the boards.
9. Ryan Conmy Watches a Faceoff
Boston College men's hockey forward Ryan Conmy watches a faceoff in the second period.
10. Dean Letourneau and Will Vote Celebrate
Boston College men's hockey forward Dean Letourneau celebrates with forward Will Vote after scoring his second goal of the night.
11. Louka Cloutier Tracks the Puck
Boston College men's hockey goaltender Louka Cloutier tracks the puck during a UML power play.
12. James Hagens Leaves the Ice
Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens exits the ice at Tsongas Center after a road victory over the UML River Hawks.
13. Jake Sondreal Takes the Postgame Interview
Boston College men's hockey forward Jake Sondreal answers a question in the postgame interview. The sophomore contributed to all three of the Eagles' goals, propelling him to career-highs in both points and assists.
