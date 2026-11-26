The Boston College Eagles (7-0) basketball team earned a 75-73 win over the UCF Knights (4-3) in the team’s first game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Both teams struggled to shoot in the early minutes of the contest. Boston College went 0-of-7 from the field in the opening minutes while UCF went 1-of-7. The one basket by the Knights gave them a 2-1 lead at the first media timeout with 16 minutes remaining in the opening half.

The Eagles made their first basket of the afternoon with 15:03 to go in the first on a jumper by guard Money Williams, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with a foot injury. He also picked up an and-1 after getting fouled on the attempt and drilled the free throw.

After Williams’ three-point play, Boston College’s offense started to find its rhythm and gained a 10-5 lead over UCF with 11:38 left in the half. Williams and guard Armoni Zeigler led the charge for the Eagles as the duo combined for nine of the team’s first 10 points.

The Eagles continued to grow their lead over the Knights 19-11 with 7:44 remaining in the first.

In the final six minutes of the first, UCF went on an 11-5 run to cut its deficit to three points 27-24 heading into halftime.

Early in the second half, UCF regained its lead 33-32 with 15:38 remaining in regulation after a Flagrant 1 foul was called on Eagles forward Luke Hunger.

Knights center John Bol, who was fouled by Hunger trying to rebound a free throw attempt, made one of his two shots from the charity stripe to make it a one-point game, then Riley Kugel banked in a jumper to give UCF the lead.

UCF’s advantage did not last long as Kugel fouled Williams on a three-point attempt during the following possession and Williams made each of his free throws to give Boston College its lead back 35-33.

Eagles guard Zak Smrekar gave Boston College a double-digit lead 51-39 with 8:40 to go in the game after getting fouled on a three-pointer and drilling the free throw.

Down the stretch of regulation, the Knights slowly chipped away at its deficit and tied the game at 73 on a three-pointer by UCF guard Dior Johnson with seven seconds left.

After the play, Williams attempted a driving layup that did not go in, however was called a goaltend to give Boston College a 75-73 lead with two seconds to go.

Johnson attempted a shot at the buzzer for UCF which bounced off the backboard.

Next up, Boston College takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats in its final game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

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