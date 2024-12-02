Six Boston College Men's Hockey Players Named to 2025 U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster
USA Hockey released its preliminary roster for the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team on Monday.
The roster which consists of 28 members features six Boston College men’s hockey players, forwards Teddy Stiga, Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Gabe Perreault as well as defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
“We’ve got an excellent group of players coming to our camp,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey in the official press release. “It’s never easy to narrow it down and that’s a credit to so many who have helped in developing our players, including first and foremost those part of our grassroots infrastructure across the country.”
So far this season, Stiga has appeared in all 13 games for the Eagles and has tallied three goals and six assists for nine points which includes one game-winning goal, one block, and currently holds a 40-38 faceoff record.
Leonard has also appeared in every game this season and has tallied 11 goals and six assists for 17 points which includes five game-winning goals, five blocks, and has a 36-40 faceoff record.
Hagens has appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied three goals and 14 assists for 17 points, four blocks, and has a 70-82 faceoff record.
Perreault has appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied six goals and 14 assists for 20 points which includes two game-winning goals, five blocks, and has an 8-8 faceoff record.
Fortescue has appeared in every game for the Eagles and tallied two assists for two points and ten blocks.
Minnetian has appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied one goal and three assists for four points which includes one game-winning goal, and 21 blocks.
The players will participate in a training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., from Dec. 16-17. USA Hockey will pick 25 players to be added to Team USA’s roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario.