Hockey East Announces All Games To Be Streamed Free This Season

A.J. Black

Hockey East announced some exciting news yesterday for those hoping to watch games this upcoming season. 

According to their press release, every Hockey East game is going to be available on the CBS Platforms free this season. This is great news for those--like myself--who have YouTubeTV. Two weeks ago the company dropped NESN, one of the traditional carriers of Hockey East games. After reaching it out to BC, it was confirmed that even YouTubeTV subscribers will be able to use this service. 

On top of that this is across the conference, so no more paying "pay per view" prices to watch games played at another school.

The Eagles open up their season at home against UNH this Friday.

The full press release is below.

WAKEFIELD, Mass. – The Hockey East Association announced today detailed streaming information for all men's and women's games throughout the 2020-21 season.

Hockey East has once again partnered with NESN and ViacomCBS Digital to provide fans across the world the opportunity to view every single Hockey East game in 2020-21 both on linear television and digital platforms.

Each game of the men's and women's 2020-21 season will be streamed live online for free on one of several ViacomCBS Digital properties. All games will be made available across the U.S. and internationally on SportsLive, while all games televised on NESN and NESN+ and other select matchups will also be made available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app outside of New England.

Games placed on NESN and NESN+ will be made available on ViacomCBS Digital platforms only outside of New England, while NESN, NESN+, and NESN's authenticated streaming service will provide coverage inside New England. Boston College will appear on NESN for five of its first eight games of the season.

To watch games on SportsLive, fans can visit CollegeSportsLive.com and select Hockey East from the All Partners drop down menu. There, fans can select to view all men's and women's games. If tuning in from outside New England and looking for a game airing on NESN or NESN+, fans should select Hockey East on NESN from the All Partners drop down menu.

Full How to Watch details and direct links to each game will be updated every week in the Watch tab of the league's website, HockeyEastOnline.com.

Details on the 2021 Hockey East Tournament formats will be announced at a later date. Schedules are tentative and subject to change.

Boston College home games at Conte Forum will be held without fans as a result of COVID-19.

Image courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Edmonds Forever
Edmonds Forever

Excellent! I look forward to testing this free site out on Friday in lieu of BC football.

