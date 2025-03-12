Two Boston College Forwards Named to 2024-25 Hockey East Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team
On Wednesday, Hockey East announced its season awards on social media.
One of the awards announced was the 2024-25 Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team which featured two Eagles.
Forwards James Hagens and Teddy Stiga were both unanimous selections to the team.
The two have had impressive freshman campaigns. Hagens has tallied nine goals and 25 assists for 34 points which includes three game-winning goals and two power play goals, 164-200 faceoff record, and six blocks.
Stiga has recorded 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points which includes three short-handed goals, two power play goals, and two empty netters as well as a 59-52 faceoff record and 12 blocks.
Both have earned weekly honors from the conference throughout the season. Hagens was a two-time Rookie of the Week (Nov. 4 and Nov. 25, 2024) and Stiga was a two-time Rookie of the Week in back-to-back weeks (Jan. 20 and Jan. 27) as well as won Rookie of the Month for January.
Other players to earn a spot on the team include UConn goalie Calum Tung, Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson and forward Cole Eiserman, UMass defenseman Francesco Dell’Elce, and Vermont forward Colin Kessler. Hutson was the only other unanimous selection.
The duo are two of four Boston College players to pick up awards. Defenseman Eamon Powell won the Best Defensive Defenseman Award while Ryan Leonard took home the Scoring Title and Three Stars Award.
Other honors announced were the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award which was given to UMass and the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award and Best Defensive Forward Award which both went to UConn’s Hudson Schandor.
Boston College kicks off its postseason run in the 2025 Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+. Opponent is TBD.