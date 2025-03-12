Boston College Men's Hockey Defenseman Picks Up Conference Award
With the 2024-25 men’s hockey regular season officially in the books and conference tournaments kicking off, end of season awards are starting to be handed out.
Hockey East announced its end of season awards on Tuesday which had multiple Eagles as recipients.
One of those awards was given to Boston College defenseman Eamon Powell. Powell was awarded the conference’s Best Defensive Defenseman Award.
In the regular season, the team captain tallied four goals and 16 assists for 20 points, 37 blocks, and a +24 rating.
The graduate recorded fourth-most blocks and the fourth-highest rating as well as the fifth-most points and tied for the four-most assists among the team.
The award is the third of the season that Powell has received from the conference. He was named a two-time Defender of the Week for his performances this season.
On Nov. 18, 2024, he earned the weekly honor for his three assists and two blocks in the Eagles’ 5-4 loss to the UConn Huskies on Nov. 15.
He also won the award on March 3 for his performances in Boston College’s series sweep of New Hampshire from Feb. 28-March 1. Powell had two assists and two blocks. The assists were both on crucial goals for the Eagles, the go-ahead goal on Friday night and the game-tying goal on Saturday which also marked Powell’s 100th career point.
Other awards announced include the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award given to UMass and the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award and Best Defensive Forward Award given to UConn’s Hudson Schandor.
As for Eagles, forward Ryan Leonard won the Scoring Title and the Three Stars Award and forwards James Hagens and Teddy Stiga made the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team.
Boston College kicks off its postseason run in the 2025 Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+. Opponent is TBD.