Views From Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Loss to Denver: Photo Gallery
The No. 9 Boston College men's hockey team's woes against the No. 7 Denver Pioneers continued on Friday night as the Eagles fell to the Pioneers 7-3 in the two's third matchup in as many seasons. The loss drops Boston College to 2-2-1 on the season.
1. Kristian Kostadinski Warming Up
Boston College men's hockey defenseman Kristian Kostadinski warming up ahead of the Eagles' matchup with Denver on Friday night.
2. Eagles Forward Will Moore On The Ice
Boston College men's hockey forward Will Moore on the ice ahead of the Eagles' matchup with Denver. Moore is also a Boston Bruins draft pick who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft in June.
3. Teddy Stiga Preparing For Denver
Boston College men's hockey forward Teddy Stiga getting ready for the team's contest against Denver.
4. Dean Letourneau Getting Ready to Go
Boston College men's hockey forward Dean Letourneau getting ready to go versus Denver. Prior to Friday night's contest, the sophomore scored two goals and two assists for four points in the Eagles' first four games.
5. Louka Cloutier Gets the Start Again
Boston College men's hockey freshman goalie Louka Cloutier got the start at home against Denver. In the loss, he allowed six goals and recorded 20 saves with a .769 save percentage. The start in the net marked Cloutier's fourth of the young season.
6. Andre Gasseau Puts Boston College Up
Boston College men's hockey forward Andre Gasseau scored the first goal of the night to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead at the 9:01 mark of the opening frame.
7. Celebrate Good Times, Come On!
Boston College men's hockey forwards Andre Gasseau and Will Moore celebrating Gasseau's goal that put the Eagles up 1-0 early.
8. Dean Letourneau and Kent Anderson Get Into It
Boston College men's hockey forward Dean Letourneau gets into a small fight with Denver defenseman Kent Anderson. Letourneau tallied one assist in the 7-3 loss.
9. Andre Gasseau With The Puck
Boston College men's hockey forward Andre Gasseau with the puck against Denver.
10. Jake Sondreal Ties Things Up
Boston College men's hockey forward Jake Sondreal celebrates his second goal of the season with a game-tying score late in the first period to make the score 2-2.
11. Louka Cloutier In Action
Boston College men's hockey goalie Louka Cloutier defending the net in the team's loss to Denver on Friday night.
12. Boston College and Denver Take The Ice at Conte
Boston College and Denver taking the ice for the game. This is the third time in three seasons that the two teams have met. The other two games were the 2024 NCAA National Championship that Denver won 2-0 and the 2025 Manchester Regional Final which Denver also won 3-1.
13. Denver Celebrating
Denver men's hockey celebrating at Conte Forum behind Eagles forward Andre Gasseau. The Pioneers won 7-3 on Friday night.
14. Ryan Conmy Makes a Big Hit
Boston College men's hockey forward Ryan Conmy makes a big hit in the first period against Denver.