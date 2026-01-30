Live Updates From No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey's Matchup at Boston University

BOSTON— The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (13-8-1, 9-5-0 HE) men’s hockey team hits the road to take on the Boston University Terriers (12-12-1, 8-9-0 HE) in the 299th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., on Friday night.

The Eagles are looking to extend their winning streak to three games. Boston College is coming off a series sweep of the New Hampshire Wildcats, taking the first game 5-2 and the finale 3-0 last weekend.

The Terriers, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after suffering a series sweep to the No. 9 Providence Friars last weekend 4-3 and 4-0.

In the Hockey East standings, Boston College is sitting in second place, slightly behind Providence, with 28 points while Boston University is in fourth place with 24 points.

This will be the first of three meetings between the two teams during the regular season.

After the contest, both teams will head to TD Garden on Monday to compete in the 73rd annual Beanpot and have the potential to play each other in either the consolation or championship game on Feb. 9.

Live Updates:

1st

3:28 | Boston College strikes first. Andre Gasseau backs one in to put the Eagles up early. Talk about a quick momentum killer for BU. Boston College 1, Boston University 0.

0:00 | Dean Letourneau wins the first face-off of the night for Boston College and we are underway at Agganis Arena. This place is very close to full and the student section is rocking.

Pregame

Boston College's lines for tonight's contest with Boston University.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Last outing, Boston University: The Terriers dropped back-to-back games to Providence last weekend. In Saturday’s loss, on Jan. 24, BU was shutout 4-0 despite outshooting the Friars 33-26. Sophomore goaltender Mikhail Yegorov played in both contests, surrendering seven goals on 58 shots he faced. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native’s goals against average (GAA) is now up to 2.83 on the season — in 2024-25, he ended the year with a GAA of 2.15.

Last outing, Boston College:The Eagles swept UNH in a home-and-away series last weekend with a 5-2 triumph on Friday, Jan. 23, and a 3-0 victory the following day. Freshman goalie Louka Cloutierpicked up Hockey East Rookie of the Week honors from his performances in the series as he made a total of 52 stops and surrendered just two goals. In Saturday’s win, Will Vote recorded the first hat trick of his collegiate career.

