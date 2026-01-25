Where Boston College Sits in Hockey East Standings After Sweeping New Hampshire

Boston College men’s hockey swept its series with the New Hampshire Wildcats this weekend.

The Eagles won the series opener 5-2 on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

In the victory, BC saw goals from forward Andre Gasseau and forward Dean Letourneau in the first, forward Jake Sondreal in the second, and forward James Hagens as well as an empty netter from Letourneau in the third.

Boston College also took the series finale 3-0 on Saturday night at Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H.

During that victory, forward Will Vote scored all three goals for the Eagles, one in each period. Goalie Louka Cloutier recorded 29 saves and was credited with the shutout, his third of the season.

Eagles defenseman Lukas Gustafsson notched two assists while forward Oscar Hemming, Gasseau, and defenseman/forward Michael Hagens had one assist each.

With the pair of wins, Boston College secured six Hockey East points to move up two places.

Now, the Eagles sit in second place in the conference with 28 points.

Providence is sitting atop the rankings with 31 points, followed by Boston College and UConn tied for second with 28 points apiece, Boston University in fourth with 24 points, Northeastern in fifth with 22 points, and Maine and UMass are tied for sixth with 21 points each.

In the bottom half of the standings, Merrimack is ranked eighth with 19 points, Vermont is ninth with 18 points, UMass Lowell is 10th with 16 points, and New Hampshire is in last place with 15 points.

As for the national rankings, five Hockey East teams made the latest USCHO poll.

Providence is the highest-ranked conference team at No. 11 with 503 points. UConn is narrowly behind at No. 13 with 375 points, Boston College is No. 15 with 321 points, Maine is No. 17 with 223 points, and Boston University is No. 18 with 116 points.

Three additional Hockey East teams received votes in the poll, but were not ranked. Northeastern picked up 48 votes, UMass received 12 votes, and New Hampshire had two.

The next poll will be released on Monday afternoon.

Next up, Boston College plays Boston University for the 299th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., on Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream on NESN and ESPN+.

