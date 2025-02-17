Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 18
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team went 1-2 in last week’s slate of games.
The Eagles lost to Boston University in the Beanpot Championship last Monday night and split their weekend series against UMass (L 3-2, W 4-1).
With the performance, Boston College fell one spot to No. 2 in the latest USCHO poll with 11 first-place votes and 939 points.
Michigan State regained the top spot with 963 points and 23 first-place votes, followed by the Eagles, Western Michigan at No. 3 with 930 points and 16 first-place votes, Maine at No. 4 with 831 points, and Minnesota capped off the top five with 815 points.
In total, seven Hockey East teams landed in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 8, Boston University at No. 9, UConn at No. 11, UMass Lowell at No. 13, and UMass at No. 16.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 19 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (23)- 963, 22-5-3
- Boston College (11)- 939, 22-6-1
- Western Michigan (16)- 930, 22-5-1
- Maine- 831, 19-5-5
- Minnesota- 815, 21-7-4
- Denver- 707, 21-8-1
- Ohio State- 699, 20-8-2
- Providence- 638, 17-8-5
- Boston University- 622, 17-11-1
- Michigan- 504, 17-12-3
- UConn- 497, 16-10-3
- Arizona State- 432, 17-11-2
- UMass Lowell- 360, 15-11-3
- Quinnipiac- 341, 19-9-2
- Minnesota State- 328, 20-8-2
- UMass- 269, 16-12-2
- North Dakota- 184, 15-12-2
- Penn State- 168, 16-11-3
- Clarkson- 65, 18-9-3
- Colorado College- 61, 16-13-1
Others receiving votes: Augustana 45, Holy Cross 37, Omaha 25, Cornell 13, Wisconsin 6, New Hampshire 6, Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 3, Merrimack 3, Union 2, Bowling Green 2, Vermont 1