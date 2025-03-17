Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 22
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team lost its sole game last week, a 3-1 defeat to the Northeastern Huskies in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Forward James Hagens scored the only goal for the Eagles late in the third period at 17:26. The Huskies scored a pair in the second period as well as an empty netter at 19:58 in the third.
With the loss, Boston College fell one spot to No. 2 in the latest USCHO poll with 12 first-place votes and 942 points.
Michigan State regained the top spot with 33 first-place votes and 981 points. Western Michigan came in at No. 3 with five first-place votes and 911 points, Maine was No. 4 with 839 votes, and Minnesota capped off the top five with 788 points.
In total, seven Hockey East teams were placed in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is UConn at No. 7, Boston University at No. 8, Providence at No. 10, UMass at No. 14, and UMass Lowell at No. 20.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 23 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (33)- 981, 25-6-4
- Boston College (12)- 942, 26-7-2
- Western Michigan (5)- 911, 28-7-1
- Maine- 839, 22-7-6
- Minnesota- 788, 25-10-4
- Denver- 729, 28-10-1
- UConn- 679, 21-10-4
- Boston University- 637, 21-12-2
- Ohio State- 596, 24-12-2
- Providence- 585, 21-10-5
- Arizona State- 448, 21-13-2
- Quinnipiac- 425, 24-10-2
- Penn State- 406, 20-13-4
- UMass- 341, 20-13-5
- Minnesota State- 316, 26-8-3
- Michigan- 256, 18-15-3
- North Dakota- 233, 21-14-2
- Clarkson- 162, 23-11-3
- Holy Cross- 76, 24-13-2
- UMass Lowell- 52, 16-16-4
Others receiving votes: Cornell 37, Bentley 24, Omaha 11, Dartmouth 10, St. Thomas 6, New Hampshire 4, Northeastern 4, Colorado College 1, Wisconsin 1