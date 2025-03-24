Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 23
The Boston College men’s hockey team did not play a game last week, however its place in the national standings has stayed the same.
Heading into Regionals, the Eagles are sitting at No. 2 in this week’s USCHO poll with 13 first-place votes and 932 points.
Michigan State is atop the rankings with 32 first-place votes, followed by the Eagles at No. 2, Western Michigan at No. 3 with five first-place votes and 906 points, Maine at No. 4 with 873 points, and Minnesota rounds out the top five with 777 points.
In total, six Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is UConn at No. 7, Boston University at No. 8, Providence at No. 10, and UMass at No. 13.
Two conference teams did not make the rankings, but received votes in UMass Lowell and New Hampshire.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 24 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (32)- 981, 26-6-4
- Boston College (13)- 932, 26-7-2
- Western Michigan (5)- 906, 30-7-1
- Maine- 873, 24-7-6
- Minnesota- 777, 25-10-4
- Denver- 716, 29-11-1
- UConn- 700, 22-11-4
- Boston University- 618, 21-13-2
- Ohio State- 615, 24-13-2
- Providence- 583, 21-10-5
- Quinnipiac- 418, 24-11-2
- Penn State- 405, 20-13-4
- UMass- 381, 20-13-5
- Minnesota State- 376, 27-8-3
- Arizona State- 358, 21-14-2
- Cornell- 206, 18-10-6
- Michigan- 192, 18-15-3
- North Dakota- 156, 21-15-2
- Clarkson- 117, 24-12-3
- Bentley- 101, 23-14-2
Others receiving votes: UMass Lowell 32, Holy Cross 14, Colorado College 12, Northeastern 7, Dartmouth 6, Omaha 6, St. Thomas 6, New Hampshire 3, Brown 2, Wisconsin 1