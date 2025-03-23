Boston College Men’s Hockey Earns No. 1 Overall Seed, Placed in Manchester Regional
The NCAA has announced the postseason bracket for men’s hockey.
Boston College earned the No. 1 overall seed and will face Bentley on Friday at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
The Eagles have had a dominant 2024-25 campaign. This season, the team has notched a 26-7-2 overall record which included an 18-4-2 mark in conference play, won the Hockey East regular season title, appeared in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, and has been nationally ranked the entire season no lower than No. 4.
Boston College is looking to get back to the Frozen Four for the second straight season. Last season, the Eagles made it to the national championship where they fell short to Denver 2-0.
The other teams headed to Manchester are Providence and Denver. The two will square off on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
As for the other Regionals, Michigan State earned the the No. 2 overall seed and will face Cornell in Toledo, Ohio.
Boston University and Ohio State are the other two teams competing in that regional.
Heading to Allentown, Penn., is No. 3 Maine, who won the Hockey East Tournament, and Penn State.
UConn and Quinnipiac will also face off in the Allentown Regional.
In the final Regional, No. 4 Western Michigan will go to Fargo. N.D.. and play against Minnesota State while Minnesota and UMass will also go head-to-head.
Regional play starts on Thursday and concludes on March 30.
The winners of each regional will travel to Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., for the Frozen Four semifinals on April 10 and the national championship on April 12.