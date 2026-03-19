Weekend Series Against Cal Awaits Boston College Baseball: The Extra Point

Boston College baseball will return to action on Friday afternoon, taking on Cal at 3 p.m. ET at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

The game will kick off a weekend series between the two teams, both of which hold a 13-8 overall record.

The teams are coming into the weekend on drastically different notes, though. Cal has lost its previous five games, and will look to put an end to its drought against the Eagles.

Its losing streak began on March 10 against San Jose State, when the Golden Bears dropped the standalone game by a score of 3-2.

No. 14 North Carolina then took three games from the Golden Bears during last weekend's series in Berkeley, CA. No games during the series were really close, either.

The Tar Heels opened with a whopping 8-1 victory on Friday as the Golden Bears lone run came in the sixth inning.

Cal dropped the second matchup 6-2 on Saturday, allowing 10 hits to the Tar Heels.

North Carolina put up 10 runs in the series finale and recorded 10 hits once again. Cal managed just two runs on nine hits as its losing streak reached four games.

UConn took down Cal during a midweek matchup on Tuesday by a score of 9-3. The Eagles also faced off against UConn earlier this season, picking up a wild 26-19 victory back on March 10. Both teams tallied 19 hits in the game, but the Huskies recorded five errors.

BC comes into the weekend with an even 3-3 record in conference play and a 2-0 record at home.

The Eagles come into the series off the heels of two midweek games at Harrington Athletics Village.

First, BC defeated Sacred Heart 5-4 on Tuesday. The Eagles tallied 11 hits in the matchup after falling behind 1-0 early. John D Mitchell got the win for BC, pitching three innings and recording six strikeouts. He allowed no runs and just one walk in the outing.

The bats stayed hot for the Eagles on Wednesday, racking up 14 hits and 12 runs against UMass Lowell. BC scored five runs in the first two innings and never looked back. picking up its second consecutive win. Chase Hartsell got the start for BC, allowing one run in three innings. Jacob Burnham got the win, also pitching for three innings and letting up one earned run. He also tallied two strikeouts.

BC will look to keep up the momentum against Cal.